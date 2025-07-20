India vs Pakistan called off in veterans' World Championship of Legends

A veterans' cricket match that was to be played between India and Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) in Birmingham on Sunday has been cancelled after the Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan , refused to participate in it because of the "current geopolitical situation and prevailing tensions" between the two countries.

There had been cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in India in April, which had led to the temporary suspensions of the IPL and PSL.

Even though the organisers of WCL said in a statement that they had planned this match in the tournament - that also involves teams from Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies - after hearing news that the Pakistan hockey team will be touring India this year and seeing a recent volleyball match between the Under-16 sides of the two nations, they cancelled the game if they had "unintentionally caused discomfort to our Indian Cricket Legends."

Dhawan posted a screenshot of his statement on X that said: "This is to formally reiterate that Mr Shikhar Dhawan will not be participating in any matches against the Pakistan team in the upcoming WCL League. This discussion was communicated earlier during our discussion on call and WhatsApp dated 11th May 2025.

"In view of our current geopolitical situation and prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan, Mr Dhawan and his team have taken this position after due consideration. We respectfully request the league's understanding and cooperation on this matter."

The second edition of the WCL started on July 18 in Birmingham and has seen three matches played. Pakistan played the opening game of the tournament but Sunday's clash was going to be India's first. Yuvraj Singh is leading the India side while Mohammad Hafeez is captaining Pakistan.

