Spirit vs Invincibles, 1st Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Lord's, August 05, 2025, The Hundred Women's Competition
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Spirit
W
L
W
W
W
Invincibles
W
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LS-W10 M • 271 Runs • 45.17 Avg • 137.56 SR
LS-W10 M • 229 Runs • 28.63 Avg • 102.69 SR
OI-W10 M • 257 Runs • 25.7 Avg • 121.22 SR
OI-W10 M • 216 Runs • 43.2 Avg • 128.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 15 SR
LS-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 15 SR
OI-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.17 Econ • 14.58 SR
OI-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 15.54 SR
Squad
LS-W
OI-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.45 start, First Session 14.45-15.50, Interval 15.50-16.05, Second Session 16.05-17.10
|Match days
|5 August 2025 - day (20-over match)
