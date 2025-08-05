Matches (8)
ENG vs IND (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
Men's Hundred (1)

Spirit vs Invincibles, 1st Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Lord's, August 05, 2025, The Hundred Women's Competition
London Spirit (Women) FlagLondon Spirit (Women)
Oval Invincibles (Women) FlagOval Invincibles (Women)
Today
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
London Spirit (Women)London Spirit (Women)
Oval Invincibles (Women)Oval Invincibles (Women)
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HC Knight
10 M • 271 Runs • 45.17 Avg • 137.56 SR
GP Redmayne
10 M • 229 Runs • 28.63 Avg • 102.69 SR
A Capsey
10 M • 257 Runs • 25.7 Avg • 121.22 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 216 Runs • 43.2 Avg • 128.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Glenn
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 15 SR
E Gray
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 15 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.17 Econ • 14.58 SR
SAE Smale
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 15.54 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LS-W
OI-W
Player
Role
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Eva Gray 
Bowler
Cordelia Griffith 
Top order Batter
Grace Harris 
Allrounder
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Charli Knott 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Munro 
Bowler
Tara Norris 
Bowler
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Bex Tyson 
-
Issy Wong 
Bowler
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)14.45 start, First Session 14.45-15.50, Interval 15.50-16.05, Second Session 16.05-17.10
Match days5 August 2025 - day (20-over match)
The Hundred Women's Competition News

Six out of eight equity sales have been completed, but Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets still negotiating

It's been three years since she played for her country, but allrounder hasn't been short of job offers

Leg-spinner leads new generation of women prioritising franchise cricket

American investment fund is first to conclude negotiations as it expands Birmingham sport portfolio

Report's authors predict 'tensions' in wake of windfall, particularly in light of 'yawning gap' between haves and have nots

The Hundred Women's Competition

