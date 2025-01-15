Back injury rules Nortje out of Champions Trophy

Just over 48 hours later, a Cricket South Africa press release said Nortje had undergone scans on Monday afternoon and "is not expected to recover in time for the 50-over tournament."

In a summer where South Africa suffered a spate of fast bowling injuries, Nortje's is among the most severe. Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi (both groin) and Wiaan Mulder (broken finger) have all returned to play but Nandre Burger (lower back stress fracture) and Lizaad Williams (knee) are out for the rest of the season.