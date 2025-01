Back injury rules Nortje out of Champions Trophy

This is the third time in the last six ICC events that Nortje has been ruled out through injury, and all of them are ODI tournaments. He was due to play at the 2019 World Cup but broke his thumb in the lead-up to the tournament, then missed the 2023 World Cup with a suspected stress fracture of the lower back and is now out of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Nortje has played in all three T20 World Cups he has been available for - 2021, 2022 and 2024 - but has opted out of a national contract as he aimed to manage his workloads. He has not played ODIs since September 2023 and Tests since March 2023.