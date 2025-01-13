Nortje, Ngidi return to South Africa's ODI squad for the Champions Trophy
Both fast bowlers missed the whole of South Africa's international home season with injuries
Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi have been selected in South Africa's ODI squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy after missing the entire home international season with injuries. Nortje was out with a broken toe, while Ngidi had a groin injury.
The 15-man squad is led by Temba Bavuma and includes ten players who were part of the squad that qualified for the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickleton will be playing their first senior ICC event.
South Africa are in group B of the Champions Trophy and begin their campaign against Afghanistan in Karachi on February 21. They then play Australia in Rawalpindi on February 25 and their final group game is against England on March 1.
The top two teams in group A and B will qualify for the semi-finals. The 2025 Champions Trophy begins on February 19 and will be played in Pakistan and the UAE. It is the first time the tournament is being played since 2017, and Pakistan are the current holders of the trophy.
South Africa's Champions Trophy squad
Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen
More to follow …