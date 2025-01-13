Nortje, Ngidi return to South Africa's ODI squad for the Champions Trophy

South Africa are in group B of the Champions Trophy and begin their campaign against Afghanistan in Karachi on February 21. They then play Australia in Rawalpindi on February 25 and their final group game is against England on March 1.

The top two teams in group A and B will qualify for the semi-finals. The 2025 Champions Trophy begins on February 19 and will be played in Pakistan and the UAE. It is the first time the tournament is being played since 2017, and Pakistan are the current holders of the trophy.