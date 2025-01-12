Cummins, Hazlewood included for Champions Trophy

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been named in Australia's squad for the Champions Trophy after been ruled out of the upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Cummins, who will captain the team, is on paternity leave for the birth of his second child, but it was also revealed last week that he was to undergo scans on a troublesome ankle he carried through the India Test series.

Hazlewood, meanwhile, hadn't quite recovered in time from the calf injury that ended his series but should be able to take his place in the one-day side.

The squad can be amended over the following month ahead of the start of the tournament.

Nathan Ellis has tipped out the likes of Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett to be the fourth pace bowler behind the big three.

"This is a balanced and experienced squad with the core having been involved in the previous one-day World Cup, the West Indies series, last year's successful tour of the UK and the more recent Pakistan home series," chair of selectors George Bailey said.

"It offers a variety of options for touring management depending on opposition and the conditions that may present in Pakistan."

Alex Carey also finds a spot after making a successful return to the ODI side against England last year with scores of 74 and 77 not out having previously lost his place after one game of the 2023 World Cup. He could play as a specialist batter, as he did once in the England series, but also provides wicketkeeping back-up for Josh Inglis who is currently recovering from a calf injury.

Adam Zampa is the one frontline spinner but will be supported by Short and Glenn Maxwell.

Among younger players who featured against Pakistan earlier in the series, where Australia lost 2-1, Jake Fraser-McGurk has not made the cut amid an extended lean run which has included a top score of 26 in eight innings for Melbourne Renegades. Cooper Connolly, who was selected for the Sri Lanka Test tour, also can't find a space.

Australia will play a one-off ODI against Sri Lanka on February 13 before heading to Pakistan. They are grouped with England (February 22), South Africa (February 25) and Afghanistan (February 28).

The first semi-final will take place in Dubai on March 4 with the second in Lahore on March 5 following confirmation of the hybrid model due to India not traveling to Pakistan. The final will be on March 9, in either Dubai or Lahore depending on whether India qualify.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy