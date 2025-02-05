Cummins 'heavily unlikely' for Champions Trophy, Smith or Head to lead Australia

Cummins missed the Test tour of Sri Lanka due to the birth of his second child, but he has also been nursing the ankle issue that had flared up after a heavy workload in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia's ODI players, who are not on the Test tour, are due to fly out to Sri Lanka on Thursday but McDonald revealed on Wednesday morning that Cummins was unlikely to be among them.

"Pat Cummins hasn't been able to resume any type of bowling so he's heavily unlikely, so that would mean that we do need a captain," McDonald told SEN. "Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two that we've been having conversations with while we've been building out that Champions Trophy team along with Pat back home. They'll be the two that we look at for that leadership post.

"They're the two obvious ones. Steve has done a great job here in the [first] Test match. He's done some good work in one-day international cricket across the journey as well. So it's between those two.

"But, as I said, Patty is hugely unlikely, which is a bit of shame, and we've also got Josh Hazlewood, who is battling [to be fit] at the moment. So that medical information will land over the next couple of days and we'll be able to shore that up and let everyone know the direction."

Hazlewood is understood to be dealing with a hip issue after recovering from the side and calf injuries that saw him miss three of the five Tests against India and the Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Mitchell Marsh has already been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury . He is unlikely to play the remainder of the domestic season but there is a possibility he could still play in the IPL for Lucknow Super Giants.

Australia have yet to name a replacement for Marsh for the Champions Trophy. McDonald confirmed on Sunday after the Test win in Galle that Beau Webster was a chance to be called into the ODI squad despite not yet having played ODI cricket for Australia, given the desire to add another seam-bowling allrounder in the mix. Australia have Aaron Hardie and Marcus Stoinis in the squad already but both have injury concerns. Hardie has only just returned to bowling after a summer plagued by quad problems while Stoinis suffered some hamstring tightness recently while playing in the SA20 and did not bowl in his last match for Durban's Super Giants.

Beau Webster made a memorable Test debut recently, and could get into the ODI squad as well • Getty Images

The absence of Cummins and Hazlewood will open the door for Sean Abbott to return to the ODI frame after missing selection for the final Champions Trophy squad due to his recent ODI form. Spencer Johnson will also come into the mix as he was set to fly to Sri Lanka as cover for the ODI squad.

Legspinner Tanveer Sangha has been flown to Sri Lanka ahead of the second Test for development purposes but McDonald confirmed he could play a part in the two ODIs in Colombo before the team flies to the Champions Trophy. Sangha appears likely to be a reserve player in Pakistan, as he was for the ODI World Cup in India in 2023, given Australia only have one specialist spinner in Adam Zampa in their 15.