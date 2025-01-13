Abbott: Didn't take ODI decision out of selectors' hands

It's been a bittersweet few days for Sean Abbott : included in the Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka, with a baggy green perhaps closer than ever, but omitted from the group heading to the Champions Trophy.

Given the Test cap is one of the missing pieces from a fine career, perhaps it's not the worst way it could have played out. Abbott was also realistic in assessing his absence from the Champions Trophy, having been part of the victorious ODI World Cup squad in 2023, after struggling to make an impact in his last two series.

"I didn't really take selection out of the selectors' hands," Abbott said ahead of Sydney Sixers' trip to Adelaide for their next BBL clash. "I didn't perform and bowl as well as I would have liked in my last five games for Australia over in the UK and back home here against Pakistan.

"My goal at all times when I play is to obviously contribute and do what I need to do for the team, but on top of that, it's [to] take the decision to drop you out of the selectors' hands, and I haven't done that. So that's fair. The guys who have been picked are in form and I think we've got a great squad to go over and compete for the Champions Trophy."

However, as one of just three specialist quicks heading to Sri Lanka for the two Tests - alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland - it is possible to see an elusive debut. Abbott was officially part of the squad for the final two matches against India but Starc, Cummins and Boland were able to get through the Melbourne and Sydney games.

There remains a chance Australia go with just one frontline quick in Galle and use Beau Webster's medium pace to supplement it, but Abbott believes he has a skillset which could be valuable. George Bailey noted Abbott's "durability" when the squad was named while he is also a good exponent of reverse swing.

"It would have been nice to debut out here the other day [against India] on what was a bowler-friendly wicket," he said with a smile. "Sri Lanka typically is more spin-friendly than anything, but I feel like conditions might suit me perhaps more than others. But, again, we've got such depth with our bowling at the moment.

"It gets mentioned a lot, but every time Scotty comes in and bowls, no matter the conditions, he does well. And then Starcy is obviously bowling high 140s, and then reverse swing will play a role, or being able to tie up an end so the spinners can attack, whatever that looks like. Being one of only three quicks going over, I suppose I feel a little bit closer. But I certainly feel like conditions might suit the way I go about my bowling."

Sean Abbott still has a huge part to play in how Sydney Sixers' season plays out • Getty Images

The trade-off from heading to Sri Lanka is that Abbott - alongside Steven Smith and Todd Murphy - will miss the BBL finals, where Sixers are assured of a spot. But there are still positions to play for with hosting rights for the Qualifier - which provides a direct path to the final - a major incentive, although it is out of Sixers' hands with Hobart Hurricanes having a game in hand.

"It's definitely a huge advantage if you can finish in the top two and get home game advantage for sure," Abbott said.

All Sixers can do is win their remaining matches against Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder. They will have Smith available for both those outings following his spectacular 121 not out from 64 balls against Perth Scorchers. Abbott, the leading wicket-taking in BBL history , also played a key role in that victory with 4 for 43 but was critical with himself for a final over that went for 20 and gave Ashton Turner an outside chance of heist.