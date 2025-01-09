Connolly, McSweeney, Kuhnemann included for Sri Lanka tour

Left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann and offspinner Todd Murphy will join Nathan Lyon to provide three frontline spinners for what are expected to be favourable conditions in Galle which will host both Tests.

However, the Test career of Mitchell Marsh is now in significant doubt after he couldn't find a place among the 16 names following his omission for the final Test against India.

The team will be captained by Steven Smith in the absence of Pat Cummins who will be on paternity leave and recovering from an ankle injury he has managed during the home summer. Josh Hazlewood has also been left out to focus on preparing for the Champions Trophy after his India series was curtailed by a calf injury.

"Sri Lanka is a challenging and exciting place to tour given the different conditions the players may experience," chair of selectors George Bailey said. "This squad provides several ways to structure the XI depending on what type of wickets they may encounter in each match.

"We are excited about the opportunity ahead for the squad members who are at the start of their Test careers to continue to grow their games in subcontinent conditions where we have a number of important tours in coming years."

McSweeney was dropped after the third Test against India when the selectors wanted to "throw something different" at India which led to Konstas' dramatic debut. But at the time Bailey said they remained confident that McSweeney had the game for Test cricket.

Connolly, the 21-year-old Western Australia left hander and left-arm spinner, provides another all-round option in the squad for the two Tests. His inclusion all-but ends Glenn Maxwell's chances of adding to his seven Test caps.

Cooper Connolly has been called up with an eye on the future. • Getty Images

Maxwell had long held out hope of being included for the tour having come very close to being include in the XI on the last tour of Sri Lanka in 2022.

Konstas and Webster had a significant impact on the final two Tests against India. Konstas made 60 off 65 balls at the MCG while Webster made a half-century on debut in Sydney as well as contributing with the ball.

Webster's success, plus the likely availability of Cameron Green later in the year following back surgery, led former captain Aaron Finch to believe it will be tough for Marsh to return to the format.

"I think it'll be really difficult for Mitch to get back into the side now," Aaron Finch said on ESPN's Around the Wicket. "There is not a huge amount of cricket left in this summer to force a case, with Cameron Green coming back in early March. For me, it'll be unlikely."

There are just three specialist quicks travelling with incumbents Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland joined by Sean Abbott.

The first Test begins on January 29 with the squad first heading to the UAE for a training camp.

Australia squad vs Sri Lanka