'A bit of nicer call': McSweeney's return part of Australia's future-proofing

Nathan McSweeney 's second call in three weeks from chair of selectors George Bailey was much better than the first one.

After being ruthlessly cut from the Test side against India following the Brisbane match, paving for the way for Sam Konstas ' momentum-shifting debut, McSweeney is back in the fold for the Sri Lanka series having been selected in a squad that has a youthful flavour.

"Obviously [it was] nice news after a bit of a chaotic couple of months," McSweeney told reporters at Brisbane airport. "It was a bit of nicer call than the last one. I will take heaps of learning from my experiences in my first three Tests and hopefully learn from that if I get the opportunity to play over there I play really well."

It would need a reshuffle of the batting order for McSweeney to return to the side in Sri Lanka, which is not out of the question with Travis Head an option to open although there will also been a keenness to get subcontinent cricket into Konstas, but even if he doesn't play it is notable that he as been recalled swiftly.

"I think it shows the character that we've seen and the sort of person he is, the way he responded and spoke so well about it publicly pretty soon after it happened and jumped straight back into performing for the Heat," Bailey said.

McSweeney has previously traveled to the MRF Academy in India to further his education against spin and expects to have to use a different set of skills than works for him in Australia should he get an opportunity.

"It's a great challenge no doubt, but one I have planned for and will be ready for no doubt," he said. "Playing spin in Australia has to be very different to playing spin over in Sri Lanka. I've worked out a method in Australia that has worked for me in my Shield career but will definitely have to work out a new one to be a good player over there."

In the official release, Bailey had talked of the tour as a chance for players to "grow their games in the subcontinent" with a view on the years ahead, although later insisted that qualification for the World Test Championship final, with the 3-1 series margin over India, had not changed the selectors' thinking over who went on this trip.

"I know there's been a lot of speculation around that [WTC qualification], but we view every Test tour and Test match as being really important," Bailey said. "So for us, it was more around structuring up two or three different ways of what we thought the first XI may look like."

But there is certainly evidence of the next generation being unfurled with McSweeney (25) joined by Konstas (19) and the uncapped Cooper Connolly (21). Todd Murphy, who has six Tests under his belt, is also just 24. Call-ups for Glenn Maxwell (36) and Peter Handscomb (33) would not have brought a sense of forward planning, although Handscomb was very close and remains on standby.

While it is not rubberstamped that Konstas retains his spot as an opener, it would be a way to help fast-track his education at Test level in what are likely to be spin-friendly conditions with an eye on the 2027 Test tour of India.

"What we have seen is he's a quick learner, absorbs a lot of information," Bailey said. "So [we are] expecting him to get a lot out of it. From his spin play in Australia and the opportunities he has played in different parts of the world, we think he's got a game that's well suited and a technique that can stand up. That's one of the exciting things about this tour. We'll learn a bit more about his game in different conditions to what he's just faced in Australia."

Connolly, meanwhile, has been selected after just four first-class matches which have brought three half-centuries, including 90 on debut in last year's Sheffield Shield final, and he has yet to take a wicket in the format with his left-arm spin. However, the selectors have been encouraged by his big-temperament which has already earned him four white-ball appearances.