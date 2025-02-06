Stoinis makes shock decision to retire from ODIs, out of Champions Trophy

Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis has announced his immediate retirement from ODI cricket, ruling himself out of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Stoinis, 35, will now focus on T20 cricket and remains available for Australia in that format. He scored 1495 runs in 71 ODIs at an average of 26.69 with a best of 146 not out against New Zealand in Auckland in 2017 , and also took 48 wickets at 43.12 apiece.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I'm grateful for every moment I've had in the green and gold," Stoinis said. "Representing my country at the highest level is something I'll always cherish.

"This wasn't an easy decision, but I believe it's the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I've got a fantastic relationship with Ron [Andrew McDonald] and I've hugely appreciated his support. I'll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan."

Stoinis was part of the 2023 ODI World Cup squad and played an important role with the ball against Pakistan , when Australia began their fightback from a poor start to the tournament and ended it as champions.

However, he played only one more ODI after that World Cup, against Pakistan earlier this season, and did not receive a Cricket Australia contact last year, but was earmarked to play a role at the Champions Trophy in the absence of the injured Cameron Green.

"Stoin has been such a pivotal part of our ODI setup for the past decade," McDonald said. "Not only has he been an invaluable player but also an incredible person to have in the group. He is a natural leader, an exceptionally popular player and a great person. He should be congratulated on his ODI career and all of his achievements."

Stoinis recently played three matches for Durban's Super Giants in the SA20, where he suffered an injury in his second outing, on the back of the BBL with Melbourne Stars.