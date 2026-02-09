India-Pakistan: Hope builds that February 15 fixture will go ahead

The PCB was the only member other than the BCB to vote against Bangladesh's removal at an ICC board meeting. Naqvi accused the ICC of "double standards" over that decision and said that Bangladesh had suffered an "injustice". The treatment of Bangladesh over that matter has been prominent in the discussions with ICC, and the PCB is believed to have linked any resolution to the boycott threat to some form of redress for Bangladesh.

That includes no sanctions or bans being imposed on the BCB in the aftermath of their withdrawal from this tournament, and for the revenues that would have been due to them if they had played to remain intact. An assurance has also been sought that Bangladesh's status as co-hosts - along with India - of the 2031 men's ODI World Cup will not be affected.

ESPNcricinfo understands the PCB has also asked for discussions on a more equitable ICC revenue share model to be placed on the table. The current distribution model came into effect in 2024 and runs until 2027.

It is convergence over these issues which has led to the optimism that the India-Pakistan game could go ahead. But nothing has been finalised yet and discussions are expected to continue. Both sides have won their first group games. Pakistan's second group match is against the USA on Tuesday, while India play Namibia on Thursday.