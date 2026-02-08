'Not 100% sure what to expect' - South Africa come up against Canada's unknowns

What a difference a trophy can make.

"It's more just been talk around, from what I've seen, well wishes from the public, really. There's been no references to that chokers' tag," Rabada said on Friday.

Two days later, Aiden Markram , who will lead the side at a T20 World Cup for the second time, agreed. "KG is a lot more involved with social media compared to me. I'm pretty useless on my phone but it does feel that way," Markram said ahead of South Africa's first match against Canada . "The belief, the confidence, the monkey off the back, all those sorts of things play a role in language in the camp and the behaviour in the camp."

But that does not mean South Africa will be taking things lightly. "Having said that I don't think we'll rock up here now all of a sudden and it's going to be easy or whatever," Markram said. "We're going to have to be on it but the WTC trophy definitely did give that belief and confidence in the camp."

On the face of it, South Africa have a soft landing to the competition with a match against Canada, who haven't played a T20I in seven months and are the third-lowest-ranked team at the tournament, in 19th spot. While it's impossible to ignore the gulf in reputation between the two sides, given how close Netherlands ran Pakistan and the periods of time in which the USA were on top of India, Markram rightly expects challenges. "We've seen it even now at the start of this World Cup, there've been some close ones and games could have swung either way or it was on a bit of a knife's edge. That on its own is actually quite exciting to watch."

There is also the element of the unknown. South Africa have never played against Canada in a T20I - and only taken them on once before, in an ODI at the 2003 World Cup - and though Markram said they had done their homework, nothing compares to first-hand knowledge. "We haven't played them and we're not 100% sure what to expect and that poses a new challenge," Markram said. "When you play teams consistently you have a pretty good idea of how they approach the game, their plans, the actual players and their abilities. From our side, we don't want to put too much emphasis on that. We'd rather focus on our skills, on our plans and executing well and we feel if we're able to do that we give ourselves a good chance."

So what is it that South Africa will be looking for from their tournament opener, other than the obvious, which is a win? After a short home series against West Indies, which got the top order in form, they may not mind if some of the middle order get the opportunity for an outing. David Miller , in particular, has not played a competitive match since hurting his groin at the SA20 but has been in imperious form in the nets.

Training in Ahmedabad on Friday and Saturday, Miller was clearing the ropes with his usual force and will want to translate that to the middle on Monday. "He's in a good space. He's been training hard, obviously doing lots of stuff with the physios and trainers to make sure his body's good. The way he's hitting the ball is a real big positive for us," Markram said.

The other two batters South Africa will be keen to have a hit out are Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs, though only one of them is likely to play. Smith is the likelier candidate given that he was in the squad when it was initially announced with Stubbs coming in as a replacement player after Donovan Ferreira was ruled out injured.

Both also offer (very) part time bowling options with Smith delivering medium pace and Stubbs offspin. Markram would "hopefully not" have to hand either of them the ball but might, if he has to. "It's great to have the option as a captain," he said. "They have been bowling and doing a bit of work, just in case they need it. Nowadays things can go against plan and you need to fill in some overs and between myself and the two of them or whichever one of them plays we can hopefully do a job for the team."