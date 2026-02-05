Turn up, tune in, pull out: the conscientious objector's guide to the T20 World Cup

not say more tediously drawn out), so let's dive straight into everything you need to know about the group stage - from who are the holders (India), to who are the favourites (India), to who will likely get to play the last match before the knockouts again (India again, who'da thunk?). Enjoy! We explained in the past why the T20 World Cup has become bigger, bouncier and better than before (dosay more tediously drawn out), so let's dive straight into everything you need to know about the group stage - from who are the holders (India), to who are the favourites (India), to who will likely get to play the last match before the knockouts again (India again, who'da thunk?). Enjoy!

Group A: India, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan, USA Oh look, India and Oh look, India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group! What are the chances? No, really, that is very fortunate for the ICC and their broadcast partners. It would be a great shame if Pakistan went ahead with their planned boycott of this fixture, because as per various ICC releases, it is paramount that the sanctity of the tournament be protected, and we really just have absolutely no room at all for politics, guys. (Please don't question the ICC on this standard they have so bravely held for so long.)

Group A features a solid undercard of Associates, with Netherlands and Namibia having played the last several T20 World Cups, and USA pushing to finally make the grade as cricket's diaspora-rich (and money-rich) promised land. It's all just chum to be tossed into the great gaping maw of Indian cricket, of course. The hosts and holders are strong favourites to steamroller the opposition all the way to wherever the final is being staged (still TBC because, y'know, politics) and retain the trophy. The world's best - perhaps only - chance of stopping them is if Mohsin Naqvi can somehow get his hands on it first

Team most likely to withdraw at the last minute: There's an obvious answer here, and sadly it's tied to global geopolitics… Right now the USA is making moves on Greenland, sovereign territory of Denmark, which means there is a non-zero chance that the Netherlands team will take it upon themselves to show solidarity with their European neighbours and refuse to play USA. Don't let cricket fans down like that, Netherlands! You don't have to shake American hands if you don't want to, but please play them. Think of the sanctity!

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe Here we go - Sri Lankan cricket's time to shine. Those freewheeling island mavericks Here we go - Sri Lankan cricket's time to shine. Those freewheeling island mavericks didn't have much fun in the good ol' US of A two years ago but can draw on home comforts as they look to recreate the carnival vibes of their uber-successful 2007-2014 period. Admittedly, the most freewheeling member of the current set-up is the coach, Sanath Jayasuriya - who, following Sri Lanka's recent run of poor results, must be dishing out his notorious dressing-room bollockings at the revolutionary strike rates he was famed for (get 'em, Sanath). But at least Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe aren't overflowing with mystery spinners to trip them up. Right? Right???

Dark horses to go through: Ireland have an experienced squad but, like pinch-hitters and oversized sweaters, their giant-killing days appear to be a thing of the past. Zimbabwe didn't qualify for the last T20 World Cup but do now hold Ireland have an experienced squad but, like pinch-hitters and oversized sweaters, their giant-killing days appear to be a thing of the past. Zimbabwe didn't qualify for the last T20 World Cup but do now hold the record for the highest team score in T20Is . So there's that.

Team most likely to withdraw at the last minute: Could the co-hosts end up pulling out of their own tournament, making it a trio of India-adjacent boycotters? Such is the tenor of SLC's current relationship with the BCCI, though, they would only boycott if India told them to, and they'd do it happily and say thank you.

Group C: England, Italy, Nepal, Scotland, West Indies The wake for Bazball is barely over - not that The wake for Bazball is barely over - not that England have a drinking culture , no sir - but Brendon and the boys are back to kick the can down the road for a few more weeks. England and post-Ashes World Cup campaigns are a long and studied history in self-flagellation but, whisper it, their one-dimensional slogging might actually serve them quite well at this tournament. That or they'll implode spectacularly.

England have just mowed Sri Lanka under 3-0. Which means they are probably due a giant pasting themselves • AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

Dark horses to go through: The Scots finished behind Netherlands, Italy and Jersey at the Euro Qualifier last year but won their place on the basis of the ICC rankings and will be raring to prove a point - not least to those sassenachs south of the border.

Team most likely to withdraw at the last minute: England, but only because if they do, they can all be free of this damn team curfew and get on the beers again. CHUG! CHUG! CHUG!

Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE There always has to be a Group of Death, doesn't there? Even if a group containing There always has to be a Group of Death, doesn't there? Even if a group containing New Zealand 's cute cuddlies automatically becomes far too polite and well-mannered to consider killing anyone off. South Africa , no longer the team that doesn't win stuff in a spectacularly self-owning way, look like the surest shot to reach the knockouts (which in the past was just a set-up to one of cricket's great punchlines, RIP), while New Zealand remain the go-to nice-guys-who-finish-second (see last year's Champions Trophy).

Can Afghanistan crash the party again, as with their run to the semi-finals in 2024, or will they be taken down by their own volatility? The presence of Canada and UAE , meanwhile, adds to the sense that this is actually the Friendly Group - so at least there won't be any problems with the handshakes.

Dark horses to go through: To be frank, if either Canada or UAE make it through, it'll be on the back of an armoured elephant equipped with lasers, rather than mere underdog horsepower.