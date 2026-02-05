ICC-PCB in back-channel talks to resolve India boycott at T20 World Cup
The ICC's deputy chair is understood to be in contact with the PCB to try and find a resolution
The ICC and PCB are engaged in back-channel communications as the global governing body tries to find a way for its showpiece group match at the 2026 T20 World Cup between Pakistan and India to go ahead.
On instructions from their government, Pakistan will not take the field against India in Colombo on February 15, though they will play their other matches. The Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the decision was to show solidarity with Bangladesh, who were excluded from the T20 World Cup because they did not want to play in India, one of the co-hosts along with Sri Lanka.
Though the PCB has not publicly commented on the boycott of the group match against India, the ICC responded to the decision - originally conveyed by the Government of Pakistan on its 'X' account - saying it expected the PCB to "explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders."
That resolution has been the subject of calls and meetings between Imran Khwaja, the ICC deputy chair, and Mubashir Usmani of the Emirates Cricket Board, who is also on the ICC Board. They have been in communication with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Salman Naseer, who is the PSL head but also a senior advisor to Naqvi.
The efforts had begun a week before the boycott was announced, when Naqvi had first raised doubts over Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup and said it would depend on the government. Naqvi travelled to the UAE that week as part of a state visit but is believed to have sought advice from officials there and met Khwaja on that trip. With Khwaja back in Singapore, where he is based, and Naqvi in Pakistan, discussions have since continued.
Initially the PCB was informed of potential sanctions Pakistan could face should they withdraw from the tournament entirely, though its response was that the issue is not about financial consequences. After the decision to exclude Bangladesh was taken, Naqvi criticised it, accusing the ICC of "double standards" and of doing an "injustice" to Bangladesh.
Since the announcement of the boycott, however, contact from the ICC has focused on addressing PCB's grievances so that the game goes ahead. Khwaja has stepped in as a mediator in other recent disputes involving the PCB, BCCI and the ICC.