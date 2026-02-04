Powerplay podcast: Taylor-made mentor - How Gujarat Giants tapped into a unique coaching talent
After blazing a trail as a woman coaching in men's teams, Sarah Taylor has brought her expertise to the WPL franchise
Sarah Taylor has a wealth of experience as an assistant coach in mens' cricket with England Lions, Manchester Originals (now Manchester Super Giants), Team Abu Dhabi and Sussex.
This WPL season, Gujarat Giants, who were knocked out by Delhi Capitals in Tuesday's Eliminator, turned to her for guidance.
Here, Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda catch up with former England Women's wicketkeeper-batter Taylor to talk about the differences between coaching men and women, how her playing career informs the way she mentors others and what lies ahead.