Weakened Australia look for Champions Trophy answers

Big Picture: Australia hit by injury, retirement; SL not at the party

Australia's four-day victory in Galle gave them an extra 24 hours before flicking into one-day mode as they enter a brief period of preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025. Originally there was just going to be a single ODI in Colombo but a second was squeezed in which will basically be the team's warm-ups before heading to Pakistan.

Six players have been added to the originally selected group: Jake-Fraser McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson and Tanveer Sangha. It is likely they will all get at least one of the two matches in Sri Lanka as some of those who played both Tests are given a short break. Smith appears set to take the captaincy.

It appears likely that Head and Matt Short will form the first-choice opening partnership although Fraser-McGurk could make a late entry. He and Short struggled in the home series against Pakistan in November. Another point of interest is whether Alex Carey finds himself a place in the middle order.

Sri Lanka missed out on the Champions Trophy due to their poor ODI World Cup so these matches have little immediate context although they can have half an eye on the road to 2027. They have, however, played the most matches in the format since the previous World Cup (21), notching 13 wins in that time including five series victories. Ironically, they are probably as attuned to the one-day format as anyone.

Form guide

Sri Lanka WLLWW(last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

Australia LLWWL

Australia's depth will be tested due to injury • Associated Press

In the spotlight: Dunith Wellalage and Matt Short

Dunith Wellalage burst onto the international scene with nine wickets in five matches. He only played a bit-part role in the 2023 World Cup but either side of that tournament claimed five-wicket hauls against India in the Asia Cup and last year's ODI series. He has also shown his prowess with the bat with a top score of 67 not out in a tied match against India. Clearly a key part of Sri Lanka's future. It was during Australia's previous visit to Sri Lanka in 2022 thatburst onto the international scene with nine wickets in five matches. He only played a bit-part role in the 2023 World Cup but either side of that tournament claimed five-wicket hauls against India in the Asia Cup and last year's ODI series. He has also shown his prowess with the bat with a top score of 67 not out in a tied match against India. Clearly a key part of Sri Lanka's future.

Matt Short couldn't quite take his opportunity at the top of the order against Pakistan but the absence of Mitchell Marsh means he's likely to find a spot in the first choice XI. His 109 off 54 balls for Adelaide Strikers against Brisbane Heat in the BBL was a reminder of what he can bring against the white ball. His offspin is another handy string to his bow and he's an excellent fielder. couldn't quite take his opportunity at the top of the order against Pakistan but the absence of Mitchell Marsh means he's likely to find a spot in the first choice XI. His 109 off 54 balls for Adelaide Strikers against Brisbane Heat in the BBL was a reminder of what he can bring against the white ball. His offspin is another handy string to his bow and he's an excellent fielder.

Mitchell Starc could be rested for the ODIs • Getty Images

Team news: Starc likely to rest

Given the odd nature of this series and the short turnaround, it's tricky to know what each side will do. Mitchell Starc is not expected to feature, though, after the Tests. He looked a little sore in Galle although has overcome various niggles this season.

Australia squad: Travis Head, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka, Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Eshan Malinga, Mohamed Shiraz, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage

Pitch and conditions

The R Premadasa Stadium has not staged a day ODI since 2014 - it's understood the timing of these two games is to limit the cost and not need floodlights - so statistics are not that relevant although in recent times, matches at the venue have been on the lower-scoring side. The forecast is for warm and sunny days.

Stats and trivia