Stats - Asalanka stands tall in old-fashioned low-scoring opening ODI
All the numbers that mattered as Sri Lanka defended 214 against Australia in Colombo
214 - The total defended by Sri Lanka in the first ODI is the second-lowest by any team against Australia in men's ODIs since 2005, only behind the 190 by South Africa in 2016. It is also the lowest score Sri Lanka have defended against Australia in men's ODIs, their previous best being 221 in the Commonwealth Bank series in Melbourne in 2008.
55 - Sri Lanka's score at the fall of the fifth wicket. It is the third-lowest score at the fall of the fifth wicket that has resulted in a win for Sri Lanka in men's ODIs.
127 - Charith Asalanka's score is the second-highest for a Sri Lanka batter against Australia in a men's ODI and the third-highest for a Sri Lankan batter batting at No. 5 or lower. It is also the fourth-highest score by a Sri Lanka captain in men's ODIs.
3 - Asalanka's 127 accounted for 59.35% of Sri Lanka's total, which is the third-highest percentage for them in a completed innings in men's ODIs.
79 - The partnership between Asalanka and Eshan Malinga is the second-highest for the ninth wicket in a men's ODI in Sri Lanka bettered only by the 119 runs shared between Sherfane Rutherford and Gudakesh Motie in October last year in Pallekele.