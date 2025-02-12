Matches (13)
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st ODI at Colombo, Sri Lanka vs Australia, Feb 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
SL Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bat
SL Win & Bowl
AUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
W
NR
L
L
W
Australia
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 406 Runs • 58 Avg • 97.83 SR
10 M • 332 Runs • 36.89 Avg • 81.77 SR
AUS4 M • 248 Runs • 82.67 Avg • 120.97 SR
AUS9 M • 227 Runs • 32.43 Avg • 81.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 17 Wkts • 4.68 Econ • 20.05 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.79 Econ • 28.9 SR
AUS6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 34 SR
AUS2 M • 6 Wkts • 5.64 Econ • 11 SR
Squad
SL
AUS
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4831
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|12 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
