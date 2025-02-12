Matches (13)
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st ODI at Colombo, Sri Lanka vs Australia, Feb 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Colombo (RPS), February 12, 2025, Australia tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BKG Mendis
9 M • 406 Runs • 58 Avg • 97.83 SR
WIA Fernando
10 M • 332 Runs • 36.89 Avg • 81.77 SR
TM Head
4 M • 248 Runs • 82.67 Avg • 120.97 SR
SPD Smith
9 M • 227 Runs • 32.43 Avg • 81.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Theekshana
8 M • 17 Wkts • 4.68 Econ • 20.05 SR
AM Fernando
9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.79 Econ • 28.9 SR
MA Starc
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 34 SR
TM Head
2 M • 6 Wkts • 5.64 Econ • 11 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4831
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days12 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
Australia in Sri Lanka News

Sri Lanka leave out Chamindu Wickramasinghe for two-ODI series against Australia

The seam-bowling allrounder is the only change from the squad that faced New Zealand

Australia face Labuschagne call amid batting squeeze

The No. 3 is now the batter under scrutiny heading into the World Test Championship final and tour of West Indies

Australia emerge from Test season with flying colours and new options

The aging demographic of the pace attack will continue to raise questions, and Marnus Labuschagne's form is a watching brief, but there has been an injection of new faces

Dhananjaya wants a 'rethink' about SL playing on spinning pitches at home

"If you take our batting averages, they're lower than those of batters in other countries, and you can see why that is - because we bat in spin-friendly conditions"

How Australia played like the home side in Asia masterclass

From the fans in the stands and on the Fort, to the dominance on the pitch, Australians have enjoyed their time in Galle

