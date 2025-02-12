Sri Lanka bat first; Jake Fraser-McGurk gets opening opportunity

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat against Australia

Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk will open the batting with Cooper Connolly listed at No. 3 as a weakened Australia start their preparation for the Champions Trophy in the first ODI.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat on a dry surface in the first of two ODIs in Colombo, with the series starting just three days after the second Test wrapped up early.

Short and Fraser-McGurk struggled in Australia's ODI series loss to Pakistan in November, but will once again join forces at the top of the order with Travis Head, Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell not playing. Alex Carey will take the gloves in the absence of Inglis.

Seam bowling allounder Aaron Hardie has been listed at No. 7, while Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson comprise Australia's pace attack.

Australia are without their frontline pace attack with regular captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood recovering from injuries, while Mitchell Starc, who was superb in the Test series, has withdrawn from the Champions Trophy for personal reasons

Mitchell Marsh is also on the sidelines due to a back injury, while fellow allrounder Marcus Stoinis recently announced his shock retirement.

After such a stirring performance as stand-in captain in the Test series, Steven Smith will continue to fill the shoes of Cummins but will be limited in the field after aggravating an ongoing elbow issue on the last day of the second Test.

Having missed out on the Champions Trophy, the series has little context for Sri Lanka but they will be looking to rebound after such a disappointing Test series and continue their strong ODI form having won seven of their last 11 matches. Skipper Charith Asalanka said he eyed a target of 270-280 and Sri Lanka boast a spin-heavy attack.

Sunny and humid conditions are expected for the first day ODI at R Premadasa Stadium since 2014.

Sri Lanka 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Dunith Wellalage, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Eshan Malinga, 11 Asitha Fernando