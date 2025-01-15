Extra ODI added to Australia's tour of Sri Lanka

An extra ODI has been added to Australia's tour of Sri Lanka which will provide the visitors additional preparation for the Champions Trophy.

The two matches will now take place on February 12 and 14 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and will be day games.

The first of the games begins just two days after the scheduled fifth day of the second Test in Galle so it remains to be seen how many players featuring in that match can turnaround for the one-dayer if the Test goes the distance.

But Cummins' participation remains uncertain as he is carrying an ankle injury which he played with during the India Test series.

Australia's ODI players are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka around the start of the second Test. Their first match in the Champions Trophy is against England on February 22 followed by South Africa on February 25 and Afghanistan on February 28.