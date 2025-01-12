Litton and Shakib left out of Bangladesh's Champions Trophy squad

Other than Litton and Shakib, Bangladesh have also left out Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is among several returnees to the squad, alongside Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy and Mustafizur Rahman. Shanto missed the West Indies tour in November last year due to a hamstring injury.