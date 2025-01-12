Litton and Shakib left out of Bangladesh's Champions Trophy squad

Bangladesh have left Litton Das
out of their squad for the Champions Trophy. The high-profile axing follows a string of low scores from the wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs: he has not made a half-century in his last 13 innings, and has been dismissed six times for single-digit scores in his last seven innings.
Shakib Al Hasan
has also missed out on selection. This was along expected lines, with the allrounder having been suspended from bowling in top-flight cricket due to an illegal action; he recently failed a second independent assessment
of his action. Shakib's exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad likely marks the end of his ODI career.
Other than Litton and Shakib, Bangladesh have also left out Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud.
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is among several returnees to the squad, alongside Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy and Mustafizur Rahman. Shanto missed the West Indies tour in November last year due to a hamstring injury.
Bangladesh squad for Champions Trophy
Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Nahid Rana.