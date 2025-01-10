Champions Trophy 2025: Shakib Al Hasan, and other topics on Bangladesh's selectors' plate

With Tamim Iqbal having retired from international cricket, the focus shifts to Shakib Al Hasan: will he make it to Bangladesh's squad for the Champions Trophy, especially given he cannot bowl at present, having been suspended from bowling for an illegal action last month? This is one question the Bangladesh selectors will have to consider when they sit down to pick the squad; January 12 is the deadline to announce the squad for the tournament that begins in Karachi on February 19. What are some of the other questions that will come up? Here's a rundown.

Top order a major issue to address

Bangladesh's top three has been a major source of worry in the last couple of years. So much so that the selectors recently held a meeting with Tamim about making a comeback, though that avenue is now closed. Bangladesh have the worst-performing top order over the last two years among teams that will feature at the Champions Trophy.

Tanzid Hasan hasn't established himself after being chosen ahead of Tamim for the 2023 World Cup. He couldn't quite get a big score against West Indies last month, and his opening partner Soumya Sarkar has not fared much better of late. Also, Soumya is recovering from a finger injury, which forced him out of the ongoing BPL. The selectors are hoping that he recovers in time for the Champions Trophy.

Litton Das' woeful form in white-ball cricket - he averages 13.13 in 25 ODIs and T20Is in 2024 - has continued at the ongoing BPL (three single-digit scores and only one more than 31 in his first five games). The Gazi Ashraf Hossain-led selection panel previously dropped Litton from the ODI squad in March last year, will they do it again for the Champions Trophy?

On the plus side, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's return from injury will be a relief.

Does Shakib, the batter, fit into the middle order?

Mushfiqur Rahim and Towhid Hridoy will be shoo-ins for the middle order and Mahmudullah is a middle-order mainstay. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has taken on big responsibilities in this area. And Jaker Ali has been Bangladesh's batting revelation in the last 12 months, particularly in the West Indies where he batted well in all three formats.

Shakib Al Hasan is waiting on results of his bowling-action testing in Chennai • Getty Images

So where can Shakib - as welcome as the addition of someone of his skill and experience would be - fit in? Will it be a little unfair on the rest of the middle order if he can't bowl? Maybe results from his bowling reassessment in Chennai will come in in time and make things simpler.

Other candidates include Afif Hossain, who returned to the ODI side against West Indies recently, and the big-hitting Shamim Hossain.

The other question mark is concerning who keeps wicket. Litton's batting form means Mushfiqur or Jaker might have to step up in that regard. Mushfiqur is returning from multiple injuries including a finger blow. Whether Bangladesh want to rely on Jaker for this job is another talking point.

Problem of plenty in the pace attack

Taskin Ahmed is the leader of the pace attack, while Nahid Rana is their sharpest weapon at the moment. Mustafizur Rahman remains the white-ball mainstay, especially for the death overs. Which leaves a question mark next to Shoriful Islam's name - a tough call given his new-ball capabilities.

Hasan Mahmud and Tanzim Hasan are strong third-seamer options, but the selectors will also consider the recovered Ebadot Hossain. The pace department will be a good headache for the selectors.

With Taskin Ahmed and Co firing, pace is one area Bangladesh have no worries • Cricket West Indies

Mehidy's bowling form a concern

Going against the grain, Bangladesh's spin attack is an area of concern. Mehidy's bowling form hasn't been great while Taijul Islam and Nasum Ahmed haven't been able to grab the left-arm spinner's role in ODIs at least. Taijul has done well in Tests recently, while Nasum has had a mixed bag since returning against Afghanistan in November.