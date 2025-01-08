Shakib bowling action saga: BCB wait on results from Chennai before CT 2025 decision

Shakib Al Hasan is awaiting the result of a second test of his bowling action from Chennai in India after failing his previous assessment from UK's Loughborough University that had left him suspended from bowling in top-flight domestic and international cricket.

Shakib was reported for a suspect action during an English county match in September. This prompted the ECB's action, and, in accordance with clause 11.3 of the ICC's regulations for illegal bowling actions, his suspension was automatically recognised and enforced by the ICC in international cricket and by all national cricket federations in their respective domestic competitions.

Shakib is expecting a result from the Chennai centre in a day or two, which is also keeping the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) from naming their Champions Trophy squad. Shakib is in consideration after board president Faruque Ahmed said on January 3 that he wants Shakib back in the team. It was also reported recently that Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto gave his nod to the BCB about Shakib's return for ODIs.

Shakib had been out of international cricket since he played the two Tests in India last year. He couldn't travel to Bangladesh in the face of students' protests. Shakib was a member of parliament of the Awami League government, which resigned from power in the face of student-led revolution in Bangladesh, on August 5.

After the two Tests in India however, Shakib was reported for suspected action in England. The suspension came in December. He was already playing franchise cricket in UAE and Sri Lanka, as the BCB were also weighing his options for selection, to stay in line with Bangladesh's interim government.

BCB's chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said on Wednesday that he heard that Shakib has undergone a second bowling action test in Chennai, but couldn't confirm the details.

"It was very shocking to hear that Shakib couldn't pass the bowling action test [at Loughborough]," Gazi said. "I will have to find out whether he has tested himself again. We have to wait for this information. The board hasn't instructed us fully on Shakib. I think every minute counts. I am sure we can clarify this in a day or two."

Mohammad Salahuddin meanwhile said that he has given some tips over a video call to Shakib in the last few weeks to help him correct his bowling action issue.

"He already went through the test," Salahuddin told Jamuna TV on Tuesday. "I know the A-Z of Shakib's bowling. I couldn't go and train him (in India). I think he knows what to do. We discussed a few things about what he has to do with his arm. We don't need a big change in his bowling action. He can do it quickly too. But when an allegation comes, a person usually has to think about it."

Salahuddin said that Shakib couldn't bowl with a correct action in an effort to impart more spin on the ball during the county game in Taunton in September. Shakib was trying to get some cricket with a red-ball ahead of Bangladesh's tour of India.