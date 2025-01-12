Shakib Al Hasan fails second test of bowling action

Shakib Al Hasan has failed a test of his bowling action for the second time after being suspended from bowling in top-flight domestic and international cricket. This latest independent re-assessment of his action took place at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai last month.

Shakib's suspension will remain in place, as a result. "Consequently, the player's existing suspension from bowling in international cricket following the initial independent assessment at the testing centre of Loughborough University in the UK, also remains in place," the BCB said in a statement on Saturday. "A successful reassessment is required for the bowling suspension to be lifted.

"While Shakib is currently unable to bowl, he is eligible to continue playing as a batsman in all forms of domestic and international cricket."

Shakib had failed his first test at the UK's Loughborough University late last year, after he was reported for a suspect action during an English county match in September. This prompted the ECB's action to suspend him , and, in accordance with clause 11.3 of the ICC's regulations for illegal bowling actions, his suspension was automatically recognised and enforced by the ICC in international cricket and by all national cricket federations in their respective domestic competitions.

The continued suspension is likely to have an impact on Bangladesh's squad for the Champions Trophy in February-March, although BCB president Faruque Ahmed said on January 3 that he desired Shakib back in the team. It was also reported recently that Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto gave his nod to the BCB regarding Shakib's ODI return. The BCB has announced it will announce the Bangladesh squad on Sunday noon.

Shakib has been out of international cricket since the two-match Test tour of India in September-October 2024. Following that tour, he could not travel back to Bangladesh in the face of student protests. Shakib had been a member of parliament in the Awami League government, which fell from power on August 5, in the face of a student-led revolution in Bangladesh.