Shakib Al Hasan suspended from bowling in ECB-run cricket
He was reported for a suspect action during a county game in September and subsequent testing found his action to be illegal
Shakib Al Hasan's has been suspended from bowling in all competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), after his action was found illegal at independent testing at Loughborough University earlier this month. Shakib's action had been called into question by the umpires in September, in his one-off appearance for Surrey in the County Championship.
To overturn the suspension, Shakib will need to pass an independent reassessment of his action - that is, his degree of elbow extension in testing will need to be below the 15-degree threshold laid out in the regulations.
The suspension is officially dated from December 10, the date when the ECB received the results of the assessment from Loughborough University.
Shakib claimed nine wickets in that match for Surrey in Taunton in September, his first appearance in county cricket since 2010-11.
Of late, Shakib's career has been marred by controversy stemming from his role as a Member of Parliament in the now overturned Awami League government in Bangladesh, following protests in which several hundred civilians - mostly university students - were killed in July and August. He has retired from T20Is and eventually withdrew from travelling to Bangladesh (he is based in the USA with his family) for what would have been his farewell Test in Mirpur in October, as protests - for and against him - were staged in Dhaka. He has not played international cricket since then.