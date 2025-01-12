Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total

This morning, Litton Das
was left out of Bangladesh's squad
for the Champion's Trophy 2025. By the evening, he was taking his frustrations - if any - out on Durbar Rajshahi at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He slammed his maiden T20 hundred and batted through the innings for Dhaka Capitals, finishing on 125 not out off 55 balls with ten fours and nine sixes and a strike rate of 227.27. At his side for most of this was Tanzid Hasan
, who will be going to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The pair added 241 off 118 - the second-highest stand
in all men's T20 cricket - and Dhaka finished with 254 for 1, which is the highest total in the BPL
.
Litton got to his hundred off 44 balls, which makes it the second-fastest by a Bangladeshi player in men's T20s, behind Parvez Hossain's 42-ball hundred
for Fortune Barishal in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in December 2020. He finished fourth on the list of highest scores
at the BPL, behind two efforts from Chris Gayle and one from Tamim Iqbal.
Rajshahi had elected to bowl in the game and it seemed like a sound decision when Dhaka got to 22 for 0 after four overs. But then Tanzid took 21 off a Sunzamul Islam over, and Dhaka never looked back. By the end of this over, the fifth, Litton was 10 off 9, but he got going in the next, the last of the Powerplay, hitting SM Meherob for 4, 6, 4 off consecutive deliveries.
Litton brought up his fifty in the ninth over, with a six off a no-ball. By the end of ten overs Dhaka were 115 for 0 and they just kept going. Tanzid also brought up his fifty with a six, off Ryan Burl to end the 11th. Litton continued the pair's pattern of bringing up their landmarks with a boundary, getting to his hundred in the 16th with a four off Shafiul Islam.Tanzid completed the set in the final over, taking four first ball to bring up his hundred, before hitting Shafiul for six more and then holing out for 108 off 64 balls (six fours, eight sixes, strike rate 168.75).
By then Dhaka already had the record for highest total in the BPL, and the wicket hardly slowed them down with Sabbir Rahman and Litton hitting one more six apiece to close out the innings on a dazzling 254 for 1.