Dhaka vs Rajshahi, 18th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match (N), Sylhet, January 12, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Dhaka Capital FlagDhaka Capital
Durbar Rajshahi FlagDurbar Rajshahi
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
NLTC Perera
6 M • 160 Runs • 32 Avg • 179.77 SR
Tanzid Hasan
6 M • 138 Runs • 23 Avg • 121.05 SR
Yasir Ali
5 M • 210 Runs • 52.5 Avg • 161.53 SR
Anamul Haque
5 M • 192 Runs • 48 Avg • 128.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mustafizur Rahman
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.48 Econ • 23.66 SR
Alauddin Babu
4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.69 Econ • 13 SR
Taskin Ahmed
5 M • 14 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 8.35 SR
Jishan Alam
4 M • 3 Wkts • 5.75 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
DKA
RAJ
Player
Role
Mustafizur Rahman (c)
Bowler
Abu Jayed 
Bowler
Alauddin Babu 
Bowling Allrounder
Amir Hamza 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Hasan 
Bowler
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chaturanga de Silva 
Allrounder
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Farmanullah 
Allrounder
Habibur Rahman Sohan 
Top order Batter
Litton Das 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mukidul Islam 
Bowler
Munim Shahriar 
Batter
Musfik Hasan 
-
Nazmul Islam 
Bowler
Thisara Perera 
Bowling Allrounder
Shubham Ranjane 
Allrounder
Sabbir Rahman 
Batting Allrounder
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Shahadat Hossain 
Batter
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days12 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

BPL: Nurul Hasan hammers 30 runs in final over in Rangpur's come-from-behind victory

On either side of Nurul's blitz was an obstructing the field incident and an argument involving Tamim Iqbal on an action-packed evening

Rangpur Riders win five out of five; no joy for Dhaka yet

The highs and lows from the latest round of matches in the Bangladesh Premier League

Taskin Ahmed grabs 7 for 19 for Durbar Rajshahi, a new BPL record

He became only the third bowler in men's T20 cricket to take seven in an innings

BCB chief reassures players after non-payment by BPL franchises

The BPL franchises were supposed to pay the first installment of the players' contracts before the start of the season

BPL: Batter given timed out before Mehidy calls him back

Tom O'Connell walked out later after the allocated three minutes were up and was given out as a result

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR660121.732
BRSAL53260.838
Kings32141.262
KT32140.483
RAJ5234-1.017
SYS4132-1.630
DKA6060-1.410
Full Table