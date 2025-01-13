Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

"The Champions Trophy selection wasn't in my control," Litton said after his performance. "The selectors took the call. They decide whom to play. My job is to perform. I haven't been able to do that. I think I was a bit upset about it. I have the same mindset before and after the game today. The day has already passed. I have played a good knock but it's in the past. I start from zero again. I will keep working hard, let's see what happens next.

"I was given a clear message. Maybe not from the selectors but it is easy to find out why I wasn't picked in the team. I was dropped because I wasn't performing. There's nothing to hide about it. Basic, normal."

Litton hasn't made it out of single digits in his last seven ODI innings and his previous 50-plus score was in October 2023. "Fans will support me but then when I don't do well, people will be negative. That's not really my concern," he said. "I am focused on what I need to do. I haven't been playing well, so I need to improve my game. I won't change overnight, so I have to keep trying. People will love it when I score runs.

"I am not out there to prove to anyone. I only look for improvement. I don't think I was playing well for the last few months. I will try to become more consistent from this point, especially after this innings."

Litton began the BPL season poorly with scores of 31, 0, 2 and 9 before making 73 and 125 not out in consecutive games. The hundred helped Dhaka Capital end a run of six consecutive defeats

His unbeaten 125 contained 10 fours and nine sixes and his 241-run opening stand with Tanzid Hasan was the second highest partnership in men's T20 cricket . Litton credited Shahin, a member of the Dhaka support staff who has given him throwdowns for years, for helping him out of his rut.

"Shahin has been working in the [Dhaka Capital]) team. He has worked with Comilla Victorians for the last three years … He helps me in training all the time, and passes on information from time to time. He is capable of pointing out a batter's mistake. That's why I thanked him. But listen, please don't make a news that he has now become a coach."