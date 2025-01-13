Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'
Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day
Bangladesh batter Litton Das has accepted that he was dropped from the ODI squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy because of his poor form. Bangladesh announced their squad on Sunday morning and later that day Litton smashed an unbeaten 125 off 55 balls for Dhaka Capital against Durbar Rajshahi in the BPL.
"The Champions Trophy selection wasn't in my control," Litton said after his performance. "The selectors took the call. They decide whom to play. My job is to perform. I haven't been able to do that. I think I was a bit upset about it. I have the same mindset before and after the game today. The day has already passed. I have played a good knock but it's in the past. I start from zero again. I will keep working hard, let's see what happens next.
"I was given a clear message. Maybe not from the selectors but it is easy to find out why I wasn't picked in the team. I was dropped because I wasn't performing. There's nothing to hide about it. Basic, normal."
Litton hasn't made it out of single digits in his last seven ODI innings and his previous 50-plus score was in October 2023. "Fans will support me but then when I don't do well, people will be negative. That's not really my concern," he said. "I am focused on what I need to do. I haven't been playing well, so I need to improve my game. I won't change overnight, so I have to keep trying. People will love it when I score runs.
"I am not out there to prove to anyone. I only look for improvement. I don't think I was playing well for the last few months. I will try to become more consistent from this point, especially after this innings."
Litton began the BPL season poorly with scores of 31, 0, 2 and 9 before making 73 and 125 not out in consecutive games. The hundred helped Dhaka Capital end a run of six consecutive defeats.
His unbeaten 125 contained 10 fours and nine sixes and his 241-run opening stand with Tanzid Hasan was the second highest partnership in men's T20 cricket. Litton credited Shahin, a member of the Dhaka support staff who has given him throwdowns for years, for helping him out of his rut.
"Shahin has been working in the [Dhaka Capital]) team. He has worked with Comilla Victorians for the last three years … He helps me in training all the time, and passes on information from time to time. He is capable of pointing out a batter's mistake. That's why I thanked him. But listen, please don't make a news that he has now become a coach."
Litton believes Dhaka's 149-run win against Rajshahi will help them perform better in the second half of the BPL season. "We have a good team but we haven't been able to click so far. I think today was the first time we performed as a unit, both with bat and ball. We still have five matches left. Two teams are at the top, while the rest are around the same points. I think our run rate will improve after this game. We got our rhythm going. I don't know if we can win the next games, but we feel more confident."
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84