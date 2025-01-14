Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Rangpur Riders have been in top form for a second week in a row in BPL 2024-25 , stretching their winning run to seven out of seven to get to within striking distance of the playoffs. And they have made it fun - both their wins in the Sylhet leg over the past week have been last-over affairs, one of them a last-baller

Like Rangpur, Chittagong Kings also won both their outings in Sylhet, beating Dhaka Capitals and Sylhet Strikers quite comfortably. Dhaka and Sylhet also opened their accounts in the competition, while Durbar Rajshahi also won one game in the Sylhet leg.

Best batter - Usman Khan

Nurul's heist against Barishal was one of many batting highlights of the past week.

Unfortunately for Litton, the sudden burst in form came a tad late as he was dropped from Bangladesh's Champions Trophy squad - he scored the century in the evening after the squad had been announced in the afternoon.

Usman Khan has been key to Chittagong Kings' recent success • Chittagong Kings

Usman dominated the powerplay in both of Chittagong's wins, putting together good partnerships as well in the process. Coming into the week after slamming 123 in 62 balls in Chittagong's 105-run win over Rajshahi, Usman hit 55 in 33 balls against Dhaka and then 53 in 35 balls against Sylhet, when they won by 30 runs. Indeed, his form, and that of the other batters like Graham Clark and Haider Ali and Shamim Hossain has been central to Chittagong's recent surge.

Best bowler - Mohammad Saifuddin

There were no big hauls by any of the bowlers this week, but plenty of them made telling contributions.

The performance that stood out, though, was Saifuddin's superb last over against Khulna. Khulna needed 12 runs off the six balls, and though they were six down at the start of the over, were favourites to pull it off.

Saifuddin stuck to yorkers, started the over with two dot balls, then bowled a wide, but then Rangpur got three wickets in three balls as panic set in the Khulna camp. Mohammad Nawaz and Nasum Ahmed were run out off consecutive balls, and Saifuddin then got rid of Abu Hider, before giving away one run off the final ball.

Litton Das has found form, but not soon enough to get in the Champions Trophy squad • Dhaka Capitals

Unusual plays

Nurul became only the second batter to hit 30 runs in the last over of a T20 match, and the 30 runs Rangpur got ranked third in the list of most runs scored off the last over of a men's T20 game.

Litton scored his first T20 century in his 227th match in the format.