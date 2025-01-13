Matches (22)
Khulna vs Rangpur, 20th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match (N), Sylhet, January 13, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Khulna Tigers FlagKhulna Tigers
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Afif Hossain
10 M • 212 Runs • 23.56 Avg • 123.97 SR
Mahidul Islam Ankon
4 M • 119 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 198.33 SR
Saif Hassan
9 M • 262 Runs • 37.43 Avg • 137.17 SR
AD Hales
6 M • 218 Runs • 54.5 Avg • 155.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nasum Ahmed
8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.67 Econ • 20.57 SR
Abu Hider
3 M • 7 Wkts • 11.45 Econ • 9.28 SR
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 12 SR
Kamrul Islam Rabbi
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.02 Econ • 10.58 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KT
RAR
Player
Role
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c)
Allrounder
Abu Hider 
Bowling Allrounder
Afif Hossain 
Allrounder
Lewis Gregory 
Allrounder
Hasan Mahmud 
Bowler
Imrul Kayes 
Opening Batter
Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 
Bowling Allrounder
Mahidul Islam Ankon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahmudul Hasan Joy 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Mohammad Naim 
Opening Batter
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Nasum Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Oshane Thomas 
Bowler
Ziaur Rahman 
Allrounder
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days13 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR660121.732
BRSAL53260.838
Kings32141.262
KT32140.483
RAJ5234-1.017
SYS4132-1.630
DKA6060-1.410
Full Table