Matches (22)
SA20 (3)
ILT20 (3)
NZ vs SL (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
BBL (3)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (4)
PAK vs WI (1)
Jay Trophy (2)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
Khulna vs Rangpur, 20th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match (N), Sylhet, January 13, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
What will be the toss result?
KT Win & Bat
RAR Win & Bat
KT Win & Bowl
RAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Khulna
L
L
W
W
L
Rangpur
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 212 Runs • 23.56 Avg • 123.97 SR
4 M • 119 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 198.33 SR
RAR9 M • 262 Runs • 37.43 Avg • 137.17 SR
RAR6 M • 218 Runs • 54.5 Avg • 155.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KT8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.67 Econ • 20.57 SR
KT3 M • 7 Wkts • 11.45 Econ • 9.28 SR
RAR10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 12 SR
RAR9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.02 Econ • 10.58 SR
Squad
KT
RAR
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|13 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
BPL: Nurul Hasan hammers 30 runs in final over in Rangpur's come-from-behind victory
On either side of Nurul's blitz was an obstructing the field incident and an argument involving Tamim Iqbal on an action-packed evening
Rangpur Riders win five out of five; no joy for Dhaka yet
The highs and lows from the latest round of matches in the Bangladesh Premier League
Taskin Ahmed grabs 7 for 19 for Durbar Rajshahi, a new BPL record
He became only the third bowler in men's T20 cricket to take seven in an innings
BCB chief reassures players after non-payment by BPL franchises
The BPL franchises were supposed to pay the first installment of the players' contracts before the start of the season