Hridoy and Ali put Fortune Barishal in BPL final

Fortune Barishal 150 for 1 (Hridoy 82*, Malan 34*) beat Chittagong Kings 149 for 9 (Shamim 79, Parvez 36, Ali 5-24) by nine wickets

Fortune Barishal became the first team to reach this season's BPL final when they swept past Chittagong Kings with a nine-wicket win in the first qualifier. This is the franchise's third final since the pandemic, having won the trophy last year. They await the winner of the second qualifier on Wednesday, between Khulna Tigers and Chittagong.

Mohammad Ali was Barishal's lynchpin with the ball, the Pakistan seamer taking his maiden five-wicket haul in T20s. Ali, who was playing his first match for Barishal this season, took the third five-wicket haul in this year's BPL, following Taskin Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf. He also became the first bowler to take four wickets in an over in the BPL.

Then it was Towhid Hridoy 's turn to wow the crowd, who had been desperate for some good cricket. Hridoy cracked his first fifty in this BPL campaign, getting Barishal to the target in 17.2 overs.

Mayers' swingers dupe top-order

Kyle Mayers ' last over in the BPL was a disaster. He gave away 30 runs in the last over bowling to Rangpur Riders' Nurul Hasan in Sylhet. Having played ten matches in the ILT20, Mayers returned to the BPL with a bang. He removed Khawaja Nafay in the first over, getting his inswinger to zip into the batter's off-stump. Mayers then had the dangerous Graham Clark caught in the covers in his next over, reducing Chittagong to 14 for 2.

Captain Mohammad Mithun and Haider Ali were dismissed as they tried to counterattack, both falling to big shots in the powerplay. Hridoy took a superb catch in the deep to remove Mithun for 1, while Ebadot Hossain cleaned up a swinging Haider in the sixth over.

Mohammad Ali was wrecker-in-chief of Chittagong Kings, with figures of 4-0-24-5 • Fortune Barishal

Shamim keeps Chittagong in the hunt

The task to recover was a big one but Shamim and Parvez added 77 runs for the fifth wicket. Parvez allowed Shamim to go for the shots, before opening up himself. He struck three fours and two sixes in his run-a-ball 36. Shamim meanwhile kept Chittagong in the contest, with his second fifty in this season's BPL. Shamim's nine fours and four sixes included some of his trademark sweeps, cuts and switch hits. One of his sixes was the no-look flick against the veteran offspinner Mahmudullah.

Ali takes four in an over

Till this point, Ali bowled three steady overs, picking up one wicket. Bowling the penultimate over, there was a bit of pressure on him, but Shamim, Chittagong's last recognised batter, wanted to get on strike too. Ali bowled his back of the hand slower ball to remove Khaled Ahmed, before Shamim's attempted switch hit found Ebadot at short third. Arafat Sunny and Aliss Al Islam were also undone by Ali's slower balls, who ended up taking four wickets in the 19th over.

Hridoy anchors Barishal chase