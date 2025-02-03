Matches (29)
Chittagong vs Barishal, Qualifier 1 at Dhaka, BPL, Feb 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 1 (N), Mirpur, February 03, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Chittagong Kings FlagChittagong Kings
Fortune Barishal FlagFortune Barishal
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
G Clark
10 M • 337 Runs • 33.7 Avg • 151.12 SR
Mohammad Mithun
10 M • 226 Runs • 32.29 Avg • 129.14 SR
Tamim Iqbal
10 M • 295 Runs • 42.14 Avg • 121.9 SR
DJ Malan
7 M • 281 Runs • 70.25 Avg • 157.86 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Khaled Ahmed
9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 12.31 SR
Shoriful Islam
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8 Econ • 18.9 SR
Faheem Ashraf
9 M • 19 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 10.42 SR
Tanvir Islam
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.95 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
Kings
BSHAL
Player
Role
Shakib Al Hasan (c)
Allrounder
Al Islam 
Bowler
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Graham Clark 
Batter
Binura Fernando 
Bowler
Haider Ali 
-
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Khaled Ahmed 
Bowler
Marshall Ayub 
Top order Batter
Maruf Mridha 
Bowler
Angelo Mathews 
Allrounder
Mohammad Mithun 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naeem Islam 
Allrounder
Tom O'Connell 
Bowler
Parvez Hossain Emon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rahatul Ferdous 
Allrounder
Shamim Hossain 
Allrounder
Sheikh Parvez Jibon 
Bowler
Shoriful Islam 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Top order Batter
Zubaid Akbari 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days3 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
The announcement follows a swirl of corruption allegations in the BPL over the last couple of weeks

BCB forms independent inquiry body to help probe BPL corruption allegations

The committee will have seven days to submit its report

Bangladesh government forms a committee to look into player payment issue at BPL

He captained his country to the Under-19 World Cup final in 2012, then disappeared, but an unexpected opportunity has brought him back to the T20 leagues

Bosisto, the lost boy of Australian cricket, finds his way in the BPL

"These issues are unacceptable, and they aren't getting better"

WCA chief slams 'repeat offender' BPL over non-payment of dues

BCB's media committee chairman says the board has given the franchise "enough chances" but they have "crossed all limits"

BCB to take legal action against Durbar Rajshahi for not paying overseas players
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BRSAL1293181.302
Kings1284161.395
RAR1284160.596
KT1266120.184
RAJ126612-1.030
DKA12396-0.779
SYS122104-1.634
Full Table