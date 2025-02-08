Taskin, Tamim headline ESPNcricinfo's BPL 2024-25 team of the tournament

8. Aliss Al Islam, 15 wickets at 21.06 avg, best 3/17

Regarded as the only mystery bowler in Bangladesh's domestic cricket, Aliss was in top form. He conceded runs at 6.32 per over throughout the tournament, picking up 15 wickets. He took 3 for 17 against Rajshahi to get Chittagong their first win. He continued to bowl very well in the powerplay. Aliss also had a great role with the bat in the second qualifier, hitting the match-winning boundary to take Chittagong to the final. He missed out on the big game due to an ACL injury.