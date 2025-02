Taskin, Tamim headline ESPNcricinfo's BPL 2024-25 team of the tournament

5. Khushdil Shah, 298 runs and 17 wickets

Khushdil was Rangpur Riders' fulcrum during the league phase, hitting two fifties and scoring at 175.29 in ten innings. He also took 17 wickets at a 9.94 average, the most wickets for a spinner in this season's BPL. He started the campaign with a 23-ball unbeaten 46 against Dhaka, before slamming quickfire knocks against Barishal, Khulna and Chittagong. His unbeaten 73 against Khulna was his highest, while he struck seven sixes in his 59 off 28 balls against Chittagong. His run coincided with his return to the Pakistan ODI side after three years, when he was picked for the Champions Trophy