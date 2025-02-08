Taskin, Tamim headline ESPNcricinfo's BPL 2024-25 team of the tournament
Three cricketers from Pakistan and one from England represent the overseas contingent
1. Mohammad Naim, 511 runs, 143.94 SR, 1x100, 3x50sNaim is arguably Bangladesh's most in-form T20 batter this season. He got going with 316 runs, the highest in the NCL T20s, before topping the BPL batting charts. Naim looked comfortable clearing the circle during the powerplays, almost against all attacks. Naim showed more awareness around the wicket and became the second Bangladeshi to score 500 runs in a BPL season. His 511 runs is just short of Najmul Hossain Shanto's 516 runs in the 2022-23 season.
2. Tamim Iqbal, 413 runs, 129.06 SR, 4x50s (capt)Tamim got into his stride in Fortune Barishal's third game with an unbeaten 86. It was the first of his four fifties, and although he batted with less risk than most of his innings last year, his team earned regular good starts. Tamim saved his best of the tournament for the final, bashing a 24-ball fifty and paved the way for a big chase. This is the sixth time that Tamim has been selected in ESPNcricinfo's BPL XI.
3. Zakir Hasan, 389 runs, 140.43 SR, 3x50sZakir was Sylhet Strikers' only shining light this season. The left-hand batter went after Rangpur Riders in their second game, hitting four sixes in a 38-ball half-century. Zakir then struck back-to-back fifties in Sylhet, against Khulna and Dhaka. His unbeaten 75 against Khulna had half a dozen sixes. Zakir couldn't finish the BPL on a high note with little support from the other Sylhet batters.
4. Graham Clark, 431 runs, 153.38 SR, 1x100, 1x50The Durham batter joined Chittagong slightly late, but he hit the ground running immediately. He struck 40 and 39 in his first two innings, following it up with 60 (against Dhaka Capitals) and 101 (against Khulna Tigers). It was only Clark's second T20 century, striking seven fours and six sixes in 50 balls. Clark didn't hit any more fifties, but often gave Chittagong good starts. He got struck on the face during the second qualifier, but finished the tournament with 44 off 23 in the final.
5. Khushdil Shah, 298 runs and 17 wicketsKhushdil was Rangpur Riders' fulcrum during the league phase, hitting two fifties and scoring at 175.29 in ten innings. He also took 17 wickets at a 9.94 average, the most wickets for a spinner in this season's BPL. He started the campaign with a 23-ball unbeaten 46 against Dhaka, before slamming quickfire knocks against Barishal, Khulna and Chittagong. His unbeaten 73 against Khulna was his highest, while he struck seven sixes in his 59 off 28 balls against Chittagong. His run coincided with his return to the Pakistan ODI side after three years, when he was picked for the Champions Trophy.
6. Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), 316 runs and seven dismissalsBatting down the order meant fewer opportunities, but Ankon made the best use of his liminted chances. He opened Khulna Tigers' campaign with a superb unbeaten 59 off 22 balls, including six sixes against Chittagong. He had 200-plus strike-rate in two other innings, generally batting in the high 150s for the rest of the tournament. His wicketkeeping was steady and gave Khulna all-round stability in the season.
7. Faheem Ashraf, 20 wickets at 13.90, best 5/7Ashraf last played ODIs in September 2023, and now returns to the Pakistan Champions Trophy squad after a productive BPL season. He took 20 wickets including a five-wicket haul against Sylhet. He also had three-wicket hauls against Chittagong and Dhaka. Faheem was also fairly miserly, conceding at just 7.12 per over throughout the campaign. Champions Barishal didn't have Faheem for the back-end of their campaign.
8. Aliss Al Islam, 15 wickets at 21.06 avg, best 3/17Regarded as the only mystery bowler in Bangladesh's domestic cricket, Aliss was in top form. He conceded runs at 6.32 per over throughout the tournament, picking up 15 wickets. He took 3 for 17 against Rajshahi to get Chittagong their first win. He continued to bowl very well in the powerplay. Aliss also had a great role with the bat in the second qualifier, hitting the match-winning boundary to take Chittagong to the final. He missed out on the big game due to an ACL injury.
9. Taskin Ahmed, 25 wickets at 12.04, best 7/19Taskin finished the BPL by picking up the most wickets in a season. His 25 scalps beat Shakib Al Hasan's record of 23 wickets in the 2018-19 season. He started off with a seven-wicket haul, only the third such figure in T20 history. He had only two wicketless matches, and later led the troubled Durbar Rajshahi side when they changed the captain. Taskin showed great leadership on and off the field. It was also his bowling that kept Rajshahi in the hunt in most contests.
10. Khaled Ahmed, 20 wickets at 20.10, best 4/31Khaled was Chittagong's best bowler during the competition, taking 20 wickets. He was tied in second place with Aakif Javed and Faheem Ashraf. He started expensively, but then imbibed coach Shaun Tait's simple messages as he started to bowl with more control. He took 3 for 21 against Dhaka, before his four-wicket haul against Sylhet. He went wicketless in the BPL final, but Khaled gave a wholehearted effort.
11. Akif Javed, 20 wickets at 14.30, best 4/32It was Javed's second BPL season, but this time he really entered the limelight. The left-arm fast bowler hailing from Kohat hasn't played for Pakistan, but Javed looks close to a national call-up. This time in the BPL, he came into his own in three matches that got him ten wickets. He took 3-29, 4-32 and 3-23 against Khulna, Chittagong and Rajshahi in the middle of the tournament. When Rangpur rang in the changes in the Eliminator match, Javed survived among the existing overseas contingent.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84