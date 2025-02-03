BPL crisis: Rajshahi dues to be cleared by February 10, sports ministry says

Bangladesh's sports ministry said on Monday that Durbar Rajshahi owner Shafiqur Rahman has vowed to clear the team's dues to players by February 10. Rahman had earlier said that the dues would be cleared by February 2.

On Saturday, Asif Mahmud, the government advisor on matters of sports and youth affairs, said that he had spoken to Rahman, warning him of the consequences if the dues were not cleared. The Bangladesh government has also formed a fact-finding committee to look into the non-payment of players.

The ministry issuing a press statement on a matter of the BPL - a tournament organised by the BCB - is unprecedented.

"He [Rahman] accepted his fault and promised to clear all dues of the team in three instalments of 25 percent each on February 3, 7 and 10," the release said. "He also assured that alongside the players, everyone involved with the team would also receive their payments in each instalment. Otherwise, whatever necessary legal actions will be taken against him."

Even as the franchise continued to miss payment deadlines, the team's overseas players were left stranded in the team hotel in Dhaka. Mohammad Haris (Pakistan), Aftab Alam (Afghanistan), Mark Deyal (West Indies), Ryan Burl (Zimbabwe) and Miguel Cummins (West Indies) were all waiting for some portion of their payments to come in. A couple of them had been paid 25%, while some haven't been paid at all. To make things worse for the players, the Rajshahi team bus driver has allegedly said in interviews that he was holding cricketers' kit bags as ransom as he too hadn't been paid.

Burl was the first to get an air ticket and he left early on Monday. According to a message from the Rajshahi franchise, Haris is scheduled to leave on Monday afternoon while the others have flights scheduled in the next two days.

Rajshahi have been dogged by financial problems from the start of this BPL season.