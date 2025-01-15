Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees

Durbar Rajshahi cancelled their training session in Chattogram on Monday after their Bangladeshi players protested for remaining unpaid by the BPL franchise. Several of the players, seeking anonymity, confirmed that they took the stance after Rajshahi owner Shafique Rahman shifted the payment date several times.

The players informed the team management of their reluctance to go to training on Monday morning, following which the franchise informed the media that "the team decided to opt for a rest day today". News spread soon afterwards that Rajshahi's local players forced the management into this decision after spending the last two weeks without payment. The overseas players and coaching staff, however, have been paid 25 per cent of their total fees after the team's fourth match of the season, against Fortune Barishal on January 6.

After hearing of the incident on Monday, BCB president Faruque Ahmed spoke to the board directors before holding discussions with Rajshahi owner Shafique Rahman, captain Anamul Haque , and several other players. The deadlock, however, remained at the time board director Manjur Alam briefed the media in Chattogram on Monday evening.

"I am speaking on behalf of the BCB president," Manjur said. "The board president called an emergency board meeting on Zoom. I was physically present, the other directors were online. Negotiations are in process. Hopefully we can come to a solution tomorrow. The president spoke directly to the team owners, captain and players. We have a positive vibe from all parties. They will attend practice tomorrow, which is the most positive part of the negotiation."

The BPL governing council have set the payment schedule for the franchises to pay all players 50% of their total fees before the start of the tournament, 25% during the tournament, and the remaining 25% after the tournament.

The BPL governing council had also instructed the teams to give the BCB a bank guarantee of BDT 8 crore (USD 657,000 approx), but the franchises requested that this sum be brought down to BDT 3 crore (USD 246,000 approx). Even then, Fortune Barishal are the only team to have paid the BCB the bank guarantee.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that the cheques of some of Rajshahi's local players bounced on January 9. This lead to the players threatening to pull out of their January 10 game against Khulna Tigers. Team owner Shafique Rahman told the players they would be paid on January 14, but that didn't come through either.

The latest breakdown in communication led to the players pulling out of Monday's training session in Chattogram. A number of them have said they will not play Rajshahi's next game, against Sylhet Strikers on January 17, unless all the local players are given 50% of their payments.

ESPNcricinfo has also found out that Rajshahi have been irregular with their daily allowance payments. The players have had to bear their own costs from January 5 to 11, the last time they were contacted by ESPNcricinfo.

Anamul had sounded out the payment problem as early as December 30. In the post-match press conference following Rajshahi's tournament opener against Barishal, Anamul had said the players were yet to be paid their first installment.

"We haven't been paid our wages. None of us have," he said. "The BPL has just started so we don't want to raise a negative image of the tournament. Everyone around the world is keeping an eye on BPL."