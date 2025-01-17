Matches (12)
Rajshahi vs Strikers, 23rd Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match, Chattogram, January 17, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Durbar Rajshahi FlagDurbar Rajshahi
Sylhet Strikers FlagSylhet Strikers
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Yasir Ali
6 M • 227 Runs • 45.4 Avg • 158.74 SR
Anamul Haque
6 M • 192 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 128 SR
Zakir Hasan
10 M • 274 Runs • 30.44 Avg • 136.31 SR
Rony Talukdar
6 M • 188 Runs • 31.33 Avg • 130.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Taskin Ahmed
6 M • 14 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 10.07 SR
Jishan Alam
4 M • 3 Wkts • 5.75 Econ • 24 SR
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
10 M • 19 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 11.84 SR
Nahidul Islam
5 M • 4 Wkts • 5.84 Econ • 28.5 SR
Squad
RAJ
SYS
Player
Role
Anamul Haque (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akbar Ali 
Batter
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Bilal Khan 
Bowler
Ryan Burl 
Allrounder
Nathan Edward 
Bowling Allrounder
Hasan Murad 
Bowler
Jishan Alam 
Batting Allrounder
SM Meherob 
Allrounder
Mehrab Hossain 
-
Mizanur Rahman 
Batter
Mohammad Haris 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohor Sheikh 
-
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury 
Bowling Allrounder
Saad Nasim 
Allrounder
Sabbir Hossain 
Allrounder
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Lahiru Samarakoon 
Allrounder
Shafiul Islam 
Bowler
Sunzamul Islam 
Bowler
Taskin Ahmed 
Bowler
Yasir Ali 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days17 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR770141.542
Kings43161.323
BRSAL53260.838
KT52340.130
SYS6244-1.254
RAJ6244-2.117
DKA7162-0.097
Full Table