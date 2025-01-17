Matches (12)
Rajshahi vs Strikers, 23rd Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match, Chattogram, January 17, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rajshahi
W
L
L
W
L
Strikers
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RAJ6 M • 227 Runs • 45.4 Avg • 158.74 SR
RAJ6 M • 192 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 128 SR
SYS10 M • 274 Runs • 30.44 Avg • 136.31 SR
SYS6 M • 188 Runs • 31.33 Avg • 130.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RAJ6 M • 14 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 10.07 SR
RAJ4 M • 3 Wkts • 5.75 Econ • 24 SR
10 M • 19 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 11.84 SR
SYS5 M • 4 Wkts • 5.84 Econ • 28.5 SR
Squad
RAJ
SYS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
|Match days
|17 January 2025 - day (20-over match)