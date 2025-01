Durbar Rajshahi's overseas players have refused to play their BPL game against Rangpur Riders in Dhaka on Sunday over the franchise's non-payment of dues. When captain Taskin Ahmed was asked about changes in the playing XI by TV commentator Danny Morrison at the toss, he confirmed their absence.

The BPL's rules state that a team must field a minimum of two overseas players in their XI this season. The BCB put out a statement soon after the toss saying the tournament's technical committee had granted approval for an all-local XI in this instance. "The Durbar Rajshahi team... has applied to the BPL Technical Committee for special approval to field a team consisting solely of Bangladeshi players for today's match against Rangpur Riders due to the non-availability of overseas players," the BCB said. "After a review of the request and in accordance with the provisions outlined in Clause 1.2.8 of the Match Playing Conditions of BPL 2024-25, the Technical Committee has granted approval for Durbar Rajshahi to field a team consisting of only Bangladeshi players for this match." This is the first instance of a team playing a BPL game without overseas players in their XI.