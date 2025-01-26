Matches (32)
Rajshahi vs Rangpur, 34th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

34th Match (N), Mirpur, January 26, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Durbar Rajshahi FlagDurbar Rajshahi
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Anamul Haque
10 M • 379 Runs • 47.38 Avg • 134.87 SR
Yasir Ali
10 M • 331 Runs • 36.78 Avg • 160.67 SR
Saif Hassan
10 M • 294 Runs • 32.67 Avg • 127.27 SR
Khushdil Shah
9 M • 288 Runs • 72 Avg • 189.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Taskin Ahmed
10 M • 22 Wkts • 6.55 Econ • 10.45 SR
RP Burl
9 M • 7 Wkts • 8.43 Econ • 19.71 SR
Akif Javed
7 M • 15 Wkts • 6.6 Econ • 10.73 SR
Khushdil Shah
8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 10.28 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
RAJ
RAR
Player
Role
Anamul Haque (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akbar Ali 
Batter
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Bilal Khan 
Bowler
Ryan Burl 
Allrounder
Miguel Cummins 
Bowler
Nathan Edward 
Bowling Allrounder
Hasan Murad 
Bowler
Jishan Alam 
Batting Allrounder
SM Meherob 
Allrounder
Mehrab Hossain 
-
Mizanur Rahman 
Batter
Mohammad Haris 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohor Sheikh 
-
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury 
Bowling Allrounder
Saad Nasim 
Allrounder
Sabbir Hossain 
Allrounder
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Lahiru Samarakoon 
Allrounder
Shafiul Islam 
Bowler
Sunzamul Islam 
Bowling Allrounder
Taskin Ahmed 
Bowler
Yasir Ali 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days26 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

Leaders Rangpur finally lose as playoff race heats up

Leaders Rangpur finally lose as playoff race heats up

Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott

Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott

Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees

Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees

Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table

Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR981161.223
BRSAL862120.993
Kings954101.045
KT9458-0.148
RAJ10468-1.400
DKA10376-0.156
SYS9274-1.248
