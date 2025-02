Rajshahi's overseas players stuck in Dhaka hotel over BPL payment issues

Durbar Rajshahi's overseas players are effectively stranded in their team hotel in Dhaka after the franchise continued to miss payment deadlines . The team owner and management haven't responded to the players' calls for updates as they await tickets for flights back home. When this report was filed, the players were still in Dhaka.

Rajshahi were eliminated from the Bangladesh Premier Leauge (BPL) on Saturday when Khulna Tigers beat Dhaka Capitals on the last day of the league stage.

Rajshahi have been dogged by financial problems from the start of this BPL. Anamul Haque said that the local players hadn't received any payments prior to the start of the tournament as they are usually played 25% before the tournament starts. They boycotted a training session in Chattogram last month, while the overseas players boycotted a match . Burl and Haris eventually made themselves available to play and helped them stay in contention for a playoff finish, but they fell short on net run rate.

Rajshahi owner Shafique Rahman got into trouble with the team hotel in Chattogram after failing to pay them on time. Photos of security personnel sitting outside his room went viral, while Rahman's car was seized by the hotel authorities. Later, when the Rajshahi team returned to Dhaka, they were forced to check out of one hotel due to payment issues.

Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, member-secretary of BPL's governing council, said that the BCB didn't vet the Rajshahi franchise properly when they were taken on board last year. "I think we didn't judge the franchises properly. I think we didn't verify their experience and financial strength. It has now put us in a difficult situation."

On Saturday, Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Mahmud said that he spoke to Rahman, warning him of the consequences