BPL gets a boost from arrival of eliminated ILT20 players
James Vince, Tim David and Shimron Hetmyer were with Gulf Giants while Jason Holder and Andre Russell were with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
A cluster of big names joined the playoff stage of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), all arriving from the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament in the UAE after being eliminated in that competition. James Vince, Tim David and Shimron Hetmyer have come from Gulf Giants (GG) while Andre Russell and Jason Holder have arrived after playing for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR).
All five were in action at Monday's BPL eliminator match. David, Russell and Vince turned out for Rangpur Riders while Khulna Tigers have Hetmyer and Holder in their corner.
Kyle Mayers is reportedly also returning for Fortune Barishal after his stint with the Abu Dhabi franchise in the ILT20. Mayers had initially played five matches for Barishal, before hopping off to the ILT20 where he played ten matches.
It is a timely boost for the BPL after a plethora of controversies over allegations of corruption and salary payment issues.
The inclusion of these T20 A-listers will give the tournament some legitimacy. But the swift player transfer highlights the absurdity of the T20 market where a player gets to play more franchise leagues in the same window if his team is eliminated earlier than others. Vince has played in the Big Bash League, before making it to the ILT20 and now have arrived for the BPL.
The injection of big stars created an early problem for Rangpur in the eliminator though. Vince had a mix-up with Soumya Sarkar in the first over of the eliminator, resulting in the latter getting run-out. Vince then fell for just one run, unable to read a two-paced wicket. David and Russell fell for seven and four respectively.
The BPL hasn't had a lot of big names playing this season. Alex Hales and Shaheen Afridi featured for the first couple of weeks while Jason Roy and Reece Topley also appeared for a few matches. In fact, there has been criticism of the large number of lesser-known and former overseas cricketers in the BPL.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84