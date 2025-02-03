Matches (29)
Khulna vs Rangpur, Eliminator at Dhaka, BPL, Feb 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Eliminator, Mirpur, February 03, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Khulna Tigers FlagKhulna Tigers
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Naim
10 M • 388 Runs • 43.11 Avg • 145.86 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 327 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 142.17 SR
Saif Hassan
10 M • 258 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 124.63 SR
Khushdil Shah
8 M • 231 Runs • 57.75 Avg • 176.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abu Hider
8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.34 Econ • 16.18 SR
Hasan Mahmud
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 23.44 SR
Akif Javed
10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 12.15 SR
Khushdil Shah
7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.55 Econ • 10.15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KT
RAR
Player
Role
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c)
Allrounder
Abu Hider 
Bowling Allrounder
Afif Hossain 
Allrounder
Lewis Gregory 
Allrounder
Hasan Mahmud 
Bowler
Imrul Kayes 
Opening Batter
Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 
Bowling Allrounder
Mahidul Islam Ankon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahmudul Hasan Joy 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Mohammad Naim 
Opening Batter
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Nasum Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Oshane Thomas 
Bowler
Ziaur Rahman 
Allrounder
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days3 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

The announcement follows a swirl of corruption allegations in the BPL over the last couple of weeks

Bangladesh government forms a committee to look into player payment issue at BPL

Bangladesh government forms a committee to look into player payment issue at BPL

He captained his country to the Under-19 World Cup final in 2012, then disappeared, but an unexpected opportunity has brought him back to the T20 leagues

WCA chief slams 'repeat offender' BPL over non-payment of dues

WCA chief slams 'repeat offender' BPL over non-payment of dues

BCB's media committee chairman says the board has given the franchise "enough chances" but they have "crossed all limits"

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BRSAL1293181.302
Kings1284161.395
RAR1284160.596
KT1266120.184
RAJ126612-1.030
DKA12396-0.779
SYS122104-1.634
Full Table