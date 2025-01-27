Matches (36)
Rajshahi vs Strikers, 36th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
36th Match (N), Mirpur, January 27, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
What will be the toss result?
RAJ Win & Bat
SYS Win & Bat
RAJ Win & Bowl
SYS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rajshahi
L
W
L
L
W
Strikers
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RAJ10 M • 379 Runs • 47.38 Avg • 134.87 SR
RAJ10 M • 331 Runs • 36.78 Avg • 160.67 SR
SYS10 M • 342 Runs • 38 Avg • 143.69 SR
SYS9 M • 260 Runs • 28.89 Avg • 133.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RAJ10 M • 22 Wkts • 6.55 Econ • 10.45 SR
RAJ9 M • 7 Wkts • 8.43 Econ • 19.71 SR
7 M • 13 Wkts • 9.09 Econ • 12.69 SR
SYS6 M • 7 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
RAJ
SYS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|27 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
Leaders Rangpur finally lose as playoff race heats up
The highlights from the matches in the Chattogram phase of the BPL
Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott
The payments will be completed within a day, a Rajshahi official assured BCB chief Faruque Ahmed
Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees
BCB president Faruque Ahmed held discussions with the team owner and several players on Monday, but the deadlock remains
Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show
Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table