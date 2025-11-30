Dre Russ: KKR's six-hitting legend and prolific wicket-taker

2 - Russell is among only - Russell is among only two allrounders in IPL history to achieve the double of 2000 runs and 100 wickets. Only Ravindra Jadeja (3260 runs and 170 wickets) has matched this feat.

174.71 - Russell's - Russell's strike rate in the IPL is the highest for any batter with over 1500 runs. The next on the list is Nicholas Pooran, who has a strike rate of 168.97 for his 2293 runs in this league.

204.81 - Russell's strike rate in the 2019 IPL season. It is the only occasion of a batter amassing over 500 runs in an IPL season with a strike rate in excess of 200. Russell scored 510 runs in IPL 2019 at an average of 56.66 in what was his most productive year with the bat. Only two other batters have achieved the double of averaging above 50 at a strike rate of more than 200 in an IPL season - Brendon McCullum in 2008 and MS Dhoni in 2024.

100 - Sixes Russell hit in the death overs (overs 17 to 20), making him one among only four batters with 100 or more sixes in that phase in the IPL.

88* - Russell's highest score in the IPL which came - Russell's highest score in the IPL which came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018 while batting at No. 7. It is the highest individual score by a batter at No. 7 or below in the IPL.

369.23 - Russell's strike rate during his knock of 48* off 13 balls - Russell's strike rate during his knock of 48* off 13 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2019. It is the highest strike rate in a successful chase of 200 or more in the IPL (minimum 30 runs in the innings).

4 - Russell is among only four players to feature in more than 100 IPL games for KKR with his tally of 133 matches, second only to Sunil Narine's 189. Overall, only six overseas players have played more than 100 matches for a franchise. Russell is third on that list, highlighting his significance in KKR's camp for over a decade.

16 - Times Russell won the Player-of-the-Match award in the IPL, all for KKR. Only Narine won more such awards in KKR colors (17). Russell also won the Most Valuable Player of the season award in 2019.

2 - Players to have picked over 100 wickets for KKR. Russell's total of 122 wickets for KKR is only second to Narine's 192. Among fast bowlers, Russell tops the list; Umesh Yadav was the second-best seamer for KKR, with 57 wickets.