How South Africa's Test team became the sum of its exceptional parts

It doesn't matter who the opposition were, that is a mighty impressive list of numbers, especially for one player: Bavuma. He has captained South Africa nine times and not lost once. Is it time that he takes the credit for this cycle of success, which has included a clean sweep of the summer?

"No, I'd never do that," Bavuma joked afterwards. "Probably amongst the players I would, but not in the media. What I've always felt as captain, you're only as good as your bowlers, firstly, but then you're obviously as good as the rest of the team as well. And I think the bowlers individually have been superb."

Kwena Maphaka's first Test wicket got his team-mates rallying around him • AFP/Getty Images

Though quicks are expected to do well in South African conditions, if you consider that South Africa have had six frontline options - Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Wiaan Mulder, Lizaad Williams and Anrich Nortje - unavailable for all or parts of the summer with injury, the extent to which the quality of the depth has been tested is clear. If Bavuma is only as good as his bowling resources, then he is exceptional, because that is what they are.

It's an accepted trope, especially in South Africa, that batters win moments and bowlers win matches, series and tournaments, and yet giving the credit to the attack is only half the job and Bavuma knows it. "The other guys as well, being the batters, they've also done their jobs when the time is needed."

He has scored two hundreds in this cycle, and three as captain, a position he clearly thrives in. Since taking over the leadership, Bavuma averages 57.78. In the last two years, his conversation rate has significantly improved and there's a reason for it. "I understand my game a lot better," he said. "I'm trying to stay within my strengths as much as I can. I'm not trying to play like anyone else. In my early days, I was always being told, 'you need to trigger'. I tried that but it was never natural for me. Now I've kind of put that aside."

That's the technical explanation but there is also a more soulful one. "I'm probably at ease," he added. "I'm not trying to prove anything to anyone else, just myself. I stay true to who I am and what my ambitions are and make sure I stay grounded. Like the guys always say, 'don't get too high, don't get too low, just be yourself'. I'm a lot calmer about things as well. I don't take them as personally. Maybe there's a sense of me, in a good way, not caring as much."

Bavuma is now a decade into his international career and has finally been able to shed the many labels that have been attached to him. He was the first black African South African to score a century and has carried the hopes of a nation for so long that it was clear it had become a burden, especially when he was also tasked with leading their white-ball sides. For the first time Bavuma acknowledged his lowest point was the 2023 ODI World Cup (though some may point to the 2022 T20 World Cup). He was the only member of the top five who did not score a hundred, then played the semi-final with an injured hamstring, and has since said he felt he was "ridiculed and berated" for that.

Ryan Rickelton, one of five first-time centurions in this WTC cycle, gets a hug from his captain Temba Bavuma • Gallo Images/Getty Images

In this cycle, Bavuma has played the home summer with heavily strapped elbows, has clearly not been able to extend fully on the pull shot and has still racked up the runs while captaining in a way that Verreynne, in a Cricket South Africa Instagram post , described as "being the backbone of this team." But Bavuma believes in the vertebrae that form the spine.

"I have not been taking on too much responsibility," he said. "I've been identifying guys within the team who can take care of certain things. A guy like Aiden (Markram), he does that quite well. And guys lean to him a lot easier than they would to me. If you think about the bowling, there's Keshav and KG, they kind of take care of that. And then the batting, there's Ashwell (Prince, batting coach) in this space. For me, it's to manage everything. I don't feel as much pressure as I did at the beginning. I'm a lot calmer and don't take things as seriously and as personally."