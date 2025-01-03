Matches (7)
NZ vs SL (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BPL 2024 (2)

South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test at Cape Town,SA vs PAK, Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Cape Town, January 03 - 07, 2025, Pakistan tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DG Bedingham
10 M • 540 Runs • 31.76 Avg • 68.44 SR
AK Markram
8 M • 536 Runs • 35.73 Avg • 64.5 SR
Saud Shakeel
10 M • 686 Runs • 38.11 Avg • 55.36 SR
Agha Salman
10 M • 674 Runs • 48.14 Avg • 68.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KA Maharaj
6 M • 35 Wkts • 2.77 Econ • 41.62 SR
K Rabada
8 M • 34 Wkts • 3.02 Econ • 39.64 SR
Noman Ali
3 M • 27 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 25.96 SR
Aamer Jamal
6 M • 21 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 36.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA
PAK
Player
Role
Temba Bavuma (c)
Middle order Batter
David Bedingham 
Middle order Batter
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Matthew Breetzke 
Batter
Tony de Zorzi 
Top order Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Keshav Maharaj 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Aiden Markram 
Opening Batter
Wiaan Mulder 
Allrounder
Senuran Muthusamy 
Batting Allrounder
Dane Paterson 
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Kyle Verreynne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Newlands, Cape Town
Series
Pakistan tour of South Africa
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2576
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
Match days3,4,5,6,7 January 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Kumar Dharmasena
India
Nitin Menon
TV Umpire
England
Alex Wharf
Reserve Umpire
South Africa
Stephen Harris
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
Language
English
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA117318866.67
AUS16104211861.46
IND1897211452.78
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
BAN124804531.25
PAK114704030.30
WI112723224.24
Full Table