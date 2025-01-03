Matches (7)
South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test at Cape Town,SA vs PAK, Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Test, Cape Town, January 03 - 07, 2025, Pakistan tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Africa
W
W
W
W
W
Pakistan
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 540 Runs • 31.76 Avg • 68.44 SR
8 M • 536 Runs • 35.73 Avg • 64.5 SR
PAK10 M • 686 Runs • 38.11 Avg • 55.36 SR
PAK10 M • 674 Runs • 48.14 Avg • 68.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 35 Wkts • 2.77 Econ • 41.62 SR
8 M • 34 Wkts • 3.02 Econ • 39.64 SR
PAK3 M • 27 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 25.96 SR
PAK6 M • 21 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 36.8 SR
Squad
SA
PAK
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Newlands, Cape Town
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2576
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
|Match days
|3,4,5,6,7 January 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
Mulder: 'I'm here to win games for my country, I'm not here to fill a spot'
He has had a few tough months watching cricket from the sidelines but could play a part in finishing what has been a successful summer for South Africa