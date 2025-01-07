Pakistan docked five WTC points for slow over rate during Cape Town Test

As a consequence, Pakistan now have 35 points - instead of a possible 48 - from 12 Tests in the 2023-25 cycle. The latest deduction has brought their percentage of points contested - the number that determines a team's position on the WTC table - down from 27.78 to 24.31. They remain in eighth place as before, but their points percentage is now only a few decimal points better than West Indies, who occupy the bottom of the nine-team table with a percentage of 24.24 - with no over-rate deductions.