Pakistan and Bangladesh penalised for slow over-rates in Rawalpindi
The gap between bottom-placed West Indies and Pakistan gets closer after the latest sanction, while Bangladesh slip from sixth to seventh
Pakistan were docked six points on the World Test Championship (WTC) table while Bangladesh were docked three points. Both teams were penalised for maintaining slow over-rates in the first Test of the series played in Rawalpindi.
Match referee Ranjan Madugalle deemed Pakistan six overs short of the target after adjusting for time allowances. Bangladesh were three overs short. Additionally, players from both teams were fined a percentage of their match fees - Pakistan at 30% and Bangladesh 15%.
According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side falls short of the allotted time. Additionally, as per Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions, a team is penalised one point for each over short.
Pakistan went into the game with an all-pace attack at home for the first Test - only the second time in 28 years - which they lost by ten wickets. Their bowling combination could've played a role in the over-rate they maintained for the Test. Bangladesh, on the other hand, had two frontline spinners.
The revised WTC points table now sees Pakistan, second from bottom and only behind West Indies, slip from 22 points to 16 points. They hold on to the eighth position with 22.22 percentage points. Bangladesh, who had briefly gone past South Africa to sixth place after their win, have dropped to seventh after their three-point deduction and now have 21 points. They are on 35 percentage points.
The two captains, Shan Masood and Najmul Hossain Shanto, pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions.