Alzarri Joseph ruled out of India Test series with lower-back injury
Blades named replacement after Holder declines citing a planned medical procedure
Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of West Indies' two-match Test series against India starting this week due to a lower-back injury. Joseph complained of discomfort, and scans revealed "a degeneration of the previously resolved lower-back injury".
According to a CWI release on Monday, Jason Holder, who is currently with the T20I side for a three-match series against Nepal in the UAE, declined to be Joseph's replacement citing a planned medical procedure.
So West Indies have called up left-arm seamer Jediah Blades to replace Joseph. Blades, 23, is also in the UAE and will join the Test squad after the third T20I on Tuesday.
Blades is uncapped in Test cricket but has played three ODIs and four T20Is so far. In 13 first-class games, he has picked up 35 wickets at an average of 35.91.
Joseph's absence leaves West Indies' pace attack severely depleted. Last week, Shamar Joseph was ruled out with an injury and was replaced by uncapped seam-bowling allrounder Johann Layne. Among their current seam-bowling options, Jayden Seales is the only one to have played more than ten Tests. In the spin department, they have got Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre and captain Roston Chase.
The first Test against India starts on October 1 in Ahmedabad.
Updated West Indies squad for India Test series
Roston Chase (capt), Jomel Warrican (vice-capt), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Jediah Blades, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales