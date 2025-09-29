FAQ: All you need to know about the India vs West Indies Test series

So West Indies are playing Test cricket in India?

Yes, and the double-take is justified. Probably. It's been exactly seven years since West Indies last toured the country for a Test series, way back in October 2018.

The first Test starts in Ahmedabad on October 2 and the second one is in Delhi on October 10. The matches start at 9.30 am local time.

Should I bother tuning in?

Yes! With World Test Championship points in play, every game matters. India's results in the home series against West Indies, followed by South Africa, will be crucial to their chances of making it to the final at Lord's in two years' time.

Woah, slow down... remind me how the WTC works again?

Ah, yes. The format has befuddled some of the best cricketing minds of our times.

Now in its fourth edition, the format remains the same. Each team plays six series over a two-year cycle - three at home, three away. They get 12 points for a win, six for a draw, and none for a loss. Also, in case of over-rate offences, one point is deducted for each over they are deemed to be behind in the final match tally.

The points they win are then converted to a percentage total, based on the overall points available to them, and this percentage-based ranking determines the top two teams, who play the final. All quite simple, really.

Umm, sure... Remind me how India and West Indies are doing, again?

India are third on the table , with 46.67 percentage points. Their first assignment was an all-timer of a Test series in England , which they drew 2-2. The draw still leaves them needing strong showings across the four home Tests this season to guarantee a good position on the table.

West Indies are ranked sixth but that's only because the three teams below them have not played any Tests in the new cycle. They lost 3-0 at home to Australia in what was an all-timer of a drubbing too. They were dismissed for 27 in the final Test, which led to an emergency meeting of the who's who of Caribbean cricket.

What happened the last time these two teams met in India?

The 2018 series also came when India were in the middle of a dominant home run. They didn't lose a single series from 2013 to 2024

Something happened in 2024, didn't it...

Yes: the infamous 3-0 loss to New Zealand at home. That result re-contextualises this entire series. India will be looking to prove that it was an aberration, but their side is still recovering from the fallout of those events. Former captain Rohit Sharma, their long-term No. 4 Virat Kohli, as well as the first name on the team sheet at home, R Ashwin, have all retired.

Right. Ashwin won't be around for this one

Yes - it is quite the loss, too. Since his debut in 2011, Ashwin did not miss a single one of the 65 Tests India played at home. His impact across all these games - 383 wickets at an average of 21.57 - will be tough to replace.

Leading them all will be Ravindra Jadeja , nearing his 15th year in Test cricket and the vice-captain of the side in the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant.

How does the rest of India's squad look?

Despite gaining crucial experience in England, this is still quite a new-look side. Shubman Gill will lead India for the first time on home soil. He's coming off a record-breaking run-spree in England, with four centuries, one of which he turned into a double. Pant is out, still recovering from the fractured left foot he sustained in Manchester. Dhruv Jurel is likely to take up the wicketkeeping duties, while N Jagadeesan slots into the squad after having flown to England as the back-up keeper for the final Test.

Karun Nair finds himself outside the Test side after scoring just one fifty in eight innings in England. The selectors say that Devdutt Padikkal offers more " at this stage.

How about West Indies?

Shai Hope made it back to the Test side for the first time since 2021 during the Australia series, but will be looking to improve on a performance where he scored 118 runs at 18.83 across six innings.

A 2-0 clean sweep still seems like the most probable outcome, no?

It is certainly a mismatch. However, West Indies will know that this is the most vulnerable India have been at home for a long time. They've lost their stalwarts. Their No. 3 - Sai Sudharsan - is still a work in progress. Jasprit Bumrah may be rested for the first Test given it starts just three days after the Asia Cup final. There are opportunities for an upset.