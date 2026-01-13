What a thrilling affair, chased down off the last delivery! The Super Giants will rue the lapses in the field and the extras conceded in this innings. Paarl Royals jump to second while Joburg are on fifth spot on the table with only one match left--leaving not even a glimmer of hope for them to progress in this tournament. Dan Lawrence's well-crafted 63 off 41 laid the platform and his partnerships with R. Hermann, who remained unbeaten on 65, kept them in the hunt. Then S. Raza (27), the clinical finisher, made sure all the hard work didn't go down the drain. What an all-rounder he is! At the peak of his powers, with nerves of steel; he loves this game and lives to finish matches. An absolute cracking contest. The tension was palpable throughout and it came down to who held their nerve better. Eathan Bosch bowled well for his 2-29 and Sunil Narine was tight through the middle overs as well. In the end, the Royals just had enough in the tank to get across the line in this pivotal contest.