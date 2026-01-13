Errs in his length, different ball game altogether when you have Raza on crease, gets a creamy full-toss on middle and he was ready for it, a gimme, a freebie, a gift, he accepts gleefully and smashes it with insolence over midwicket for a six, no super over. Wild celebrations as Raza roars in euphoria and punches the air in celebration
Super Giants vs Royals, 23rd Match at Paarl, SA20, Jan 13 2026 - Match Result
Royals won by 6 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
Rubin Hermann and Dan Lawrence's 106-run partnership is PR's highest for the 3rd wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 88 between Joe Root and David Miller
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|PR
|66.13
|-
|-
|-
|2/22
|2.05
|66.13
|PR
|59.5
|63(41)
|63.07
|57.19
|0/8
|0
|2.31
|DSG
|53.2
|22(11)
|28.86
|22.41
|1/30
|1.78
|30.79
|PR
|50.21
|65(45)
|59.63
|50.21
|-
|-
|-
|DSG
|48.59
|-
|-
|-
|2/29
|3.1
|48.59
What a thrilling affair, chased down off the last delivery! The Super Giants will rue the lapses in the field and the extras conceded in this innings. Paarl Royals jump to second while Joburg are on fifth spot on the table with only one match left--leaving not even a glimmer of hope for them to progress in this tournament. Dan Lawrence's well-crafted 63 off 41 laid the platform and his partnerships with R. Hermann, who remained unbeaten on 65, kept them in the hunt. Then S. Raza (27), the clinical finisher, made sure all the hard work didn't go down the drain. What an all-rounder he is! At the peak of his powers, with nerves of steel; he loves this game and lives to finish matches. An absolute cracking contest. The tension was palpable throughout and it came down to who held their nerve better. Eathan Bosch bowled well for his 2-29 and Sunil Narine was tight through the middle overs as well. In the end, the Royals just had enough in the tank to get across the line in this pivotal contest.
Rubin Hermaan, Player of the Match: I was quite calm. I tried to stay as calm as possible, wasn't nervous… (on the plan) we noticed we needed one good partnership so Dan and I kept it simple. We knew if we stuck around long enough, we would chase it. It went down to the last ball… such an unbelievable tournament. It gives you exposure, it's super special to beat senior players and rub shoulders with the best in the game. So thankful to the crowd. We got such great support. We love playing here
Steps away to the on-side and he pursues with the wide yorker option, nails it to perfection, square cuts it and can only get a single
Great delivery, would have been a wide had he left that one, a wide yorker just outside the tramline, gets the toe-end and flutters away to the keeper, got an inside edge
bouncer dug in and in the channel, shuffles across to thump a pull, wanted a wide and didn't get the desired signal from the umpire, was quite high
Call is for two and they make it, wide yorker moving away wide of off, spanks it to deep extra cover
Over the wicket, back of a length outside off, waits on the backfoot and steers it with control to deep point, ambles across to the other end
Pulls his length back and gets it to turn across off, pulled in the air and it lands short of the man at long-on
quicker and fuller on middle, brings the broom out and helps it to long leg for a single
Takes the aerial route and clears the fence at deep midwicket, down on one knee and blazed over the fielder, quicker and fuller googly spinning outside off, he timed it majestically
Tossed up and outside off with some spin, unable to tonk it down the ground, mistimed it, pinches a run
Back of a length and hung away outside off, swung down the ground and hits it in the air, between deep midwicket and long on, landed short of both fielders
Over the wicket, landed full and outside off, brings the broom out and sweeps it to deep midwicket for a run
Hits a length and slants in at off, slower one, nudges it to vacant area at wide mid-on, settles for a run as he wants to keep the strike, Raza has been in these situations many times and is a clutch player who thrives under pressure. As long as he is out there, Royals are the likelier team to get over the line
pushed along the carpet to long-off for a run
on a length and wide outside off, straight up in the air, Buttler running back at deep extra cover, brushed his fingertips and he couldn't hold on, tough one but one would expect the overseas marquee player to pull off a stunner, he was backtracking
thumped hard into the surface, leg-cutter and once again unable to keep the line inside the marker on off
bouncer, hops over the batter, wide line on off, height is an issue
purses with the wide line, bumper height and wide of off, forced into the covers, hares back for the second
hurls down short and wide of off again, smashed it off the bottom of the bat and almost a caught and bowl, no damage done on the free hit
Slipped a high full toss over his outside off
|Boland Park, Paarl
|Toss
|Paarl Royals, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|13 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
Bongani JeleDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Paarl Royals 4, Durban's Super Giants 0
Over 20 • PR 191/4Royals won by 6 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|18
|14
|bowled
|3
|5
|caught
|63
|41
|not out
|65
|45
|caught
|2
|3
|not out
|27
|13
|Extras
|(b 4, nb 1, w 8)
|Total
|191(4 wkts; 20 ovs)