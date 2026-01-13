Matches (14)
New Zealand in India (1)
WPL (2)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
BBL (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
BPL (2)

Super Giants vs Royals, 23rd Match at Paarl, SA20, Jan 13 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
23rd Match (D/N), Paarl, January 13, 2026, SA20
Durban's Super Giants FlagDurban's Super Giants

#5

186/5
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals

#3

(20 ov, T:187) 191/4

Royals won by 6 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
65* (45) & 2 catches
rubin-hermann
Cricinfo's MVP
66.13 ptsImpact List
mujeeb-ur-rahman
106

Rubin Hermann and Dan Lawrence's 106-run partnership is PR's highest for the 3rd wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 88 between Joe Root and David Miller

Scorecard summary
Durban's Super Giants 186/5(20 overs)
Aiden Markram
66 (46)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
2/22 (4)
Liam Livingstone
32* (10)
Nqobani Mokoena
2/56 (4)
Paarl Royals 191/4(20 overs)
Rubin Hermann
65* (45)
Eathan Bosch
2/29 (4)
Dan Lawrence
63 (41)
Sunil Narine
1/30 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
PR66.13---2/222.0566.13
Dan Lawrence
PR59.563(41)63.0757.190/802.31
Sunil Narine
DSG53.222(11)28.8622.411/301.7830.79
Rubin Hermann
PR50.2165(45)59.6350.21---
Eathan Bosch
DSG48.59---2/293.148.59
end of over 2010 runs
PR: 191/4CRR: 9.55 
Sikandar Raza27 (13b 2x4 2x6)
Rubin Hermann65 (45b 3x4 3x6)
David Wiese 3-0-35-1
Noor Ahmad 4-0-36-0

What a thrilling affair, chased down off the last delivery! The Super Giants will rue the lapses in the field and the extras conceded in this innings. Paarl Royals jump to second while Joburg are on fifth spot on the table with only one match left--leaving not even a glimmer of hope for them to progress in this tournament. Dan Lawrence's well-crafted 63 off 41 laid the platform and his partnerships with R. Hermann, who remained unbeaten on 65, kept them in the hunt. Then S. Raza (27), the clinical finisher, made sure all the hard work didn't go down the drain. What an all-rounder he is! At the peak of his powers, with nerves of steel; he loves this game and lives to finish matches. An absolute cracking contest. The tension was palpable throughout and it came down to who held their nerve better. Eathan Bosch bowled well for his 2-29 and Sunil Narine was tight through the middle overs as well. In the end, the Royals just had enough in the tank to get across the line in this pivotal contest.

Rubin Hermaan, Player of the Match: I was quite calm. I tried to stay as calm as possible, wasn't nervous… (on the plan) we noticed we needed one good partnership so Dan and I kept it simple. We knew if we stuck around long enough, we would chase it. It went down to the last ball… such an unbelievable tournament. It gives you exposure, it's super special to beat senior players and rub shoulders with the best in the game. So thankful to the crowd. We got such great support. We love playing here

19.6
6
Wiese to Raza, SIX runs

Errs in his length, different ball game altogether when you have Raza on crease, gets a creamy full-toss on middle and he was ready for it, a gimme, a freebie, a gift, he accepts gleefully and smashes it with insolence over midwicket for a six, no super over. Wild celebrations as Raza roars in euphoria and punches the air in celebration

19.5
1
Wiese to Hermann, 1 run

Steps away to the on-side and he pursues with the wide yorker option, nails it to perfection, square cuts it and can only get a single

19.4
Wiese to Hermann, no run

Great delivery, would have been a wide had he left that one, a wide yorker just outside the tramline, gets the toe-end and flutters away to the keeper, got an inside edge

19.3
Wiese to Hermann, no run

bouncer dug in and in the channel, shuffles across to thump a pull, wanted a wide and didn't get the desired signal from the umpire, was quite high

19.2
2
Wiese to Hermann, 2 runs

Call is for two and they make it, wide yorker moving away wide of off, spanks it to deep extra cover

19.1
1
Wiese to Raza, 1 run

Over the wicket, back of a length outside off, waits on the backfoot and steers it with control to deep point, ambles across to the other end

end of over 1913 runs
PR: 181/4CRR: 9.52 RRR: 6.00 • Need 6 from 6b
Rubin Hermann62 (41b 3x4 3x6)
Sikandar Raza20 (11b 2x4 1x6)
Noor Ahmad 4-0-36-0
Eathan Bosch 4-0-29-2
18.6
2
Noor Ahmad to Hermann, 2 runs

Pulls his length back and gets it to turn across off, pulled in the air and it lands short of the man at long-on

18.5
1
Noor Ahmad to Raza, 1 run

quicker and fuller on middle, brings the broom out and helps it to long leg for a single

18.4
6
Noor Ahmad to Raza, SIX runs

Takes the aerial route and clears the fence at deep midwicket, down on one knee and blazed over the fielder, quicker and fuller googly spinning outside off, he timed it majestically

18.3
1
Noor Ahmad to Hermann, 1 run

Tossed up and outside off with some spin, unable to tonk it down the ground, mistimed it, pinches a run

18.2
2
Noor Ahmad to Hermann, 2 runs

Back of a length and hung away outside off, swung down the ground and hits it in the air, between deep midwicket and long on, landed short of both fielders

18.1
1
Noor Ahmad to Raza, 1 run

Over the wicket, landed full and outside off, brings the broom out and sweeps it to deep midwicket for a run

end of over 189 runs
PR: 168/4CRR: 9.33 RRR: 9.50 • Need 19 from 12b
Sikandar Raza12 (8b 2x4)
Rubin Hermann57 (38b 3x4 3x6)
Eathan Bosch 4-0-29-2
David Wiese 2-0-25-1
17.6
1
Eathan Bosch to Raza, 1 run

Hits a length and slants in at off, slower one, nudges it to vacant area at wide mid-on, settles for a run as he wants to keep the strike, Raza has been in these situations many times and is a clutch player who thrives under pressure. As long as he is out there, Royals are the likelier team to get over the line

17.5
1
Eathan Bosch to Hermann, 1 run

pushed along the carpet to long-off for a run

17.4
2
Eathan Bosch to Hermann, 2 runs

on a length and wide outside off, straight up in the air, Buttler running back at deep extra cover, brushed his fingertips and he couldn't hold on, tough one but one would expect the overseas marquee player to pull off a stunner, he was backtracking

17.4
1w
Eathan Bosch to Hermann, 1 wide

thumped hard into the surface, leg-cutter and once again unable to keep the line inside the marker on off

17.4
1w
Eathan Bosch to Hermann, 1 wide

bouncer, hops over the batter, wide line on off, height is an issue

17.3
2
Eathan Bosch to Hermann, 2 runs

purses with the wide line, bumper height and wide of off, forced into the covers, hares back for the second

17.2
Eathan Bosch to Hermann, no run

hurls down short and wide of off again, smashed it off the bottom of the bat and almost a caught and bowl, no damage done on the free hit

17.2
1nb
Eathan Bosch to Hermann, (no ball)

Slipped a high full toss over his outside off

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
AK Markram
66 runs (46)
2 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
flick
15 runs
1 four0 six
Control
83%
RA Herman
65 runs (45)
3 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
17 runs
1 four1 six
Control
61%
Best performances - bowlers
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
O
4
M
0
R
22
W
2
ECO
5.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
E Bosch
O
4
M
0
R
29
W
2
ECO
7.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Boland Park, Paarl
TossPaarl Royals, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Royals
Rubin Hermann
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days13 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Bongani JeleDRS
South Africa
Warren WyngaardDRS
TV Umpire
South Africa
Marais Erasmus
Reserve Umpire
South Africa
Thomas Mokorosi
Match Referee
South Africa
Laurence Matroos
PointsPaarl Royals 4, Durban's Super Giants 0
Language
English
Win Probability
PR 100%
DSGPR
100%50%100%DSG InningsPR Innings

Over 20 • PR 191/4

Royals won by 6 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
Royals Innings
Player NameRB
LG Pretorius
caught1814
AM Tribe
bowled35
DW Lawrence
caught6341
RA Herman
not out6545
DA Miller
caught23
Sikandar Raza
not out2713
Extras(b 4, nb 1, w 8)
Total191(4 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
SEC842242.398
PC843200.403
PR74219-0.820
JSK83317-0.120
DSG92414-0.591
MICT82510-1.382
Full Table